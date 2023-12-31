First Shift: Stars look to end 2023 on winning note vs. Blackhawks

He Said It

“It’s partially that the other team is a good team and they come at you, but we let them have a little room too. It’s got to be focus and the desire to play the same way for 60 minutes. It’s hard, but you’ve got to keep reminding them, and these are good examples. We got a point out of it tonight. If we could play like we did in the third period and the start of the first, you’re looking at two points in this league a lot of the time. We’ve got to spell that out and make sure that it sinks it and you learn your little lessons along the way in each one of these games.”

- Chicago coach Luke Richardson on the ups and downs of Friday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas