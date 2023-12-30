Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Game 35: Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks
When: Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
21-9-4 (11-5-1 Home)
11-22-2 (4-13-1 Away)
Rank
46 Points (2nd Central)
24 Points (8th Central)
Power Play
22.0% (22-for-100)
12.8% (14-for-109)
Penalty Kill
86.4% (95-for-110)
75.0% (84-for-112)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
3-6-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Evgenii Dadonov (0-4--4, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (25-27--52, 59 GP)
Joe Pavelski (2-3--5, 3 GP)
Ryan Suter (7-42--49, 85 GP)
Jamie Benn (14-33--47, 58 GP)
Forward Roope Hintz completed a hat trick (3-0--3) against the Blackhawks on Friday night, marking his fifth career hat trick and his second against Chicago. He became the fifth player in franchise history to complete a hat trick with an overtime goal. The 27-year-old now has points (4-3--7) in each of his last five games and shares the lead among Stars skaters with 14 points (6-8--14) in 12 games in the month of December. In 32 games this season, Hintz shares the team lead with 14 goals and ranks third with 32 points (14-18--32.)