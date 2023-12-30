Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 35: Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks

When: Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
21-9-4 (11-5-1 Home)
11-22-2 (4-13-1 Away)
Rank
46 Points (2nd Central)
24 Points (8th Central)
Power Play
22.0% (22-for-100)
12.8% (14-for-109)
Penalty Kill
86.4% (95-for-110)
75.0% (84-for-112)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
3-6-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night at American Airlines Center for the second of four matchups between the two clubs this season. Entering Sunday's game, the Stars have won eight of their last nine games (8-1-0) against the Blackhawks. 
  • The Stars opened the season series against Chicago with a 5-4 overtime win on Friday night. Forward Roope Hintz scored three goals (3-0--3), capping off his hat trick with the game-winning goal in overtime, while captain Jamie Benn (1-1--2) and forwards Joe Pavelski (1-1--2) and Jason Robertson (0-2--2) each recorded two points. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced.
  • Benn has tallied nine points (5-4--9) in his last six games against the Blackhawks, including six points (3-3--6) in three games at home. He ranks third among current Stars skaters with 47 points (14-33--47) in 58 career games against the Blackhawks.
  • Robertson has scored nine points (5-4--9) in his past six games against the Blackhawks, contributing to a total of 19 points (9-10--19) in 16 career games against them. He has recorded at least a point in seven of his eight home games against Chicago, earning a total of 12 points (5-7--12).
  • Hintz has recorded 17 points (8-9--17) in his past nine games against the Blackhawks, including five games with three points or more and two hat trick performances. He has earned 22 points (12-10--22) in 20 career games against Chicago.


Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Evgenii Dadonov (0-4--4, 4 GP)

Joe Pavelski (25-27--52, 59 GP)

Joe Pavelski (2-3--5, 3 GP)

Ryan Suter (7-42--49, 85 GP)

Jamie Benn (14-33--47, 58 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz completed a hat trick (3-0--3) against the Blackhawks on Friday night, marking his fifth career hat trick and his second against Chicago. He became the fifth player in franchise history to complete a hat trick with an overtime goal. The 27-year-old now has points (4-3--7) in each of his last five games and shares the lead among Stars skaters with 14 points (6-8--14) in 12 games in the month of December. In 32 games this season, Hintz shares the team lead with 14 goals and ranks third with 32 points (14-18--32.)

