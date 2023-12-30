Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz completed a hat trick (3-0--3) against the Blackhawks on Friday night, marking his fifth career hat trick and his second against Chicago. He became the fifth player in franchise history to complete a hat trick with an overtime goal. The 27-year-old now has points (4-3--7) in each of his last five games and shares the lead among Stars skaters with 14 points (6-8--14) in 12 games in the month of December. In 32 games this season, Hintz shares the team lead with 14 goals and ranks third with 32 points (14-18--32.)