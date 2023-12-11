First Shift: Stars look to clean up defensive effort against Red Wings

After losing three of its past four, Dallas will look to get back to its defensive identity against a high-powered Detroit offense

First_Shift_2568x1444_1702298104710
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

Jake Oettinger is in a slump.

Truth be told, his whole team is in a slump, but the numbers reflect most strongly on the Stars goalie.

Oettinger is 2-5-1 in his past eight decisions with a 3.75 GAA and an .869 save percentage. That’s a striking difference from the 8-2-1 start with a 2.28 GAA and .926 save percentage. But while the 24-year-old netminder said he understands that things aren’t going right, he doesn’t really think there needs to be a gigantic change in his approach to the game.

“It’s not like I’m letting in goals from the blue line,” Oettinger said. “It’s going to come for me, for sure. I’ve got a goalie coach that believes in me and my family, my friends, my teammates, myself . . . Hopefully a week from now we’re having a different conversation.”

Oettinger’s history is that he has been consistently good. He has an 82-41-21 career record with a 2.47 GAA and .915 save percentage, and he has helped the Stars become one of the better defensive teams in the NHL. Now, he has had some strong defensive play in front of him over the past three seasons, and that’s one of the problems with Dallas’s overall game right now.

“I think Jake knows he has another level, but we’ve got to be better around him, too,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.

Dallas in recent games has not only struggled with defending around the net and keeping the path clear for Oettinger, but it has not managed the puck well and that creates opportunities for the opposition. What’s more, they have allowed the first goal in the past four games and are 14 of 26 overall, and that just makes it harder.

Forward Joe Pavelski said the entire team has to be unified in helping both Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood.

“It’s going to take a big effort,” Pavelski said after a 6-1 loss to Vegas on Saturday. “Let’s regroup and understand we can win a game 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, that’s how we win a lot of our games. We can do things a little simpler throughout the night where you don’t have to give up some of those chances. We’re more than capable of playing that way.”

Oettinger said he too can be better by following the game plan that had pushed him to the NHL.

“The only thing I can focus on is stopping the puck,” Oettinger said. “Those guys have a job to do, I have a job to do. When I start worrying about other stuff, that’s not a good thing. It starts with me. The puck has to get past me no matter what, so I’m just focused on myself and what I can do to be better.”

And the teammates say they have to dig in, as well.

“We’ve got all of the confidence in the world in Jake,” Pavelski said. “No. 1, he works hard, he competes. There is a ton of belief coming from guys in this room. We’re not looking in anyway like he’s letting us down. It’s probably the other way around. We feel we can be a little bit better for our goaltenders.”

Key Numbers

3.73
Detroit ranks second in the NHL in goals per game at 3.73.

10-2-0
The Stars have won 10 of their past 12 meetings with the Red Wings in the last 3 seasons, including 5 straight.

5.17
Detroit is top three in both penalties drawn (second at 5.17) and penalties taken (third at 4.64).

He Said It

“Like all young players, it’s that consistency. It’s stringing together seven or eight good games out of 10 instead of two or three. I remember talking with you guys endlessly with Denis Gurianov. And I really don’t want to do this every time the kid plays. If he’s in the lineup, he’s doing enough to stay in the lineup. If he’s out of the lineup, he’s not doing enough to stay in the lineup. It’s pretty simple.”

- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on how he is managing young defenseman Nils Lundkvist

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

Related Content

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings 121123

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Red Wings
VGK@DAL Postgame: Jake Oettinger
3:05

VGK@DAL Postgame: Jake Oettinger
VGK@DAL Postgame: Joe Pavelski
2:28

VGK@DAL Postgame: Joe Pavelski
VGK@DAL Postgame: Pete DeBoer
3:21

VGK@DAL Postgame: Pete DeBoer

News Feed

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings 121123

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Red Wings
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars have “no excuse” in flat loss to Vegas Golden Knights

Heika’s Take: Stars have “no excuse” in flat loss to Golden Knights
First Shift: Dallas Stars return home for heated rematch with Vegas Golden Knights

First Shift: Stars return home for heated rematch with Golden Knights
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights 120923

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights
Growing the game: Dallas Stars prepared, excited to host Silver Stick National Qualifier

Growing the game: Stars prepared, excited to host Silver Stick National Qualifier
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars trust process, rally in shootout win over Washington Capitals

Heika’s Take: Stars trust process, rally in shootout win over Capitals
Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene becomes 384th skater to reach 1,000 games

Stars forward Matt Duchene becomes 384th skater to reach 1,000 games
First Shift: Dallas Stars focus on ending road trip on high note against Washington Capitals

First Shift: Stars focus on ending road trip on high note against Capitals
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars fall victim to bad bounces, hungry opponent in loss to Florida Panthers

Heika’s Take: Stars fall victim to bad bounces, hungry opponent in loss to Panthers
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals 120723

Game Day Guide: Stars at Capitals
First Shift: Dallas Stars look for another quick response to close out Florida trip

First Shift: Stars look for another quick response to close out Florida trip
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers 120623

Game Day Guide: Stars at Panthers
Heika’s Take: Motivated Tampa Bay Lightning take charge at home, shut out Dallas Stars

Heika’s Take: Motivated Lightning take charge at home, shut out Stars
First Shift: Spreading wealth offensively playing a critical role in Dallas Stars’ success

First Shift: Spreading wealth offensively playing a critical role in Stars’ success
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning 120423

Game Day Guide: Stars at Lightning
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars find all sorts of good

Heika’s Take: Stars find all sorts of good
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to fix home ice issues against struggling Tampa Bay Lightning

First Shift: Stars look to fix home ice issues against struggling Lightning
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning 120223

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Lightning