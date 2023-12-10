Game Day Guide: Stars vs Red Wings

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1701793972510
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 27: Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings

When: Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Jersey Schedule: Blackout

Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Record
15-8-3 (6-5-1 Home)
14-8-4 (6-4-1 Away)
Rank
33 Points (2nd Central)
32 Points (4th Atlantic)
Power Play
23.7% (18-for-76)
22.9% (25-for-109)
Penalty Kill
87.2% (75-for-86)
77.8% (77-for-99)
Last 10 Games
4-4-2
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Detroit Red Wings Monday night at American Airlines Center for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Last season, the Stars swept the season series (2-0-0) against the Red Wings, outscoring them 9-3 through two games while maintaining a 100% (4-for-4) penalty-kill percentage.
  • The Stars have won each of their last five (5-0-0) and eight of their last nine (8-1-0) games against the Red Wings.
  • The Stars have also won 10 consecutive home games (10-0-0) against the Red Wings, dating back to Jan. 12, 2017. They have held Detroit to two goals or fewer in nine of the 10 games.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has recorded points in each of his last eight games (6-8–14) against Detroit. He has tallied 15 points (6-9–15) in 10 career games against the Red Wings, including seven points (4-3–7) in four home games.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has tallied seven points (3-4–7) in his last four games against Detroit, including a four-point performance in his last game against Detroit on April 10. Hintz has earned a total of 16 points (8-8--16) in 12 career games against the Red Wings, including five points (3-2--5) in five games at home.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (6-8—14, 8 GP)

Joe Pavelski (21-17—38, 49 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-6—6, 4 GP)

Ryan Suter (6-26—32, 68 GP)

Mason Marchment (2-4--6, 4 GP)

Matt Duchene (15-16—31, 38 GP)

Tyler Seguin (0-3--3, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (2-0--2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn logged an assist (0-1--1) on the Stars lone goal against Vegas on Saturday afternoon and now sits one assist shy of 500 assists in his NHL career. With 866 points (367-499--866) in 1056 games with the Stars, Benn also sits one point shy of tying Neal Broten (867) for second-most points in franchise history. The 34-year-old shares third among Stars skaters with 14 assists and ranks fifth on the team with 19 points (5-14--19) through 26 games this season.

