Game Day Guide: Stars vs Red Wings

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn logged an assist (0-1--1) on the Stars lone goal against Vegas on Saturday afternoon and now sits one assist shy of 500 assists in his NHL career. With 866 points (367-499--866) in 1056 games with the Stars, Benn also sits one point shy of tying Neal Broten (867) for second-most points in franchise history. The 34-year-old shares third among Stars skaters with 14 assists and ranks fifth on the team with 19 points (5-14--19) through 26 games this season.