Game Day Guide: Stars vs Red Wings

Game 27: Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings
When: Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Jersey Schedule: Blackout
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Jersey Schedule: Blackout
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Record
15-8-3 (6-5-1 Home)
14-8-4 (6-4-1 Away)
Rank
33 Points (2nd Central)
32 Points (4th Atlantic)
Power Play
23.7% (18-for-76)
22.9% (25-for-109)
Penalty Kill
87.2% (75-for-86)
77.8% (77-for-99)
Last 10 Games
4-4-2
6-3-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (6-8—14, 8 GP)
Joe Pavelski (21-17—38, 49 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-6—6, 4 GP)
Ryan Suter (6-26—32, 68 GP)
Mason Marchment (2-4--6, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-16—31, 38 GP)
Tyler Seguin (0-3--3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-0--2, 2 GP)
Captain Jamie Benn logged an assist (0-1--1) on the Stars lone goal against Vegas on Saturday afternoon and now sits one assist shy of 500 assists in his NHL career. With 866 points (367-499--866) in 1056 games with the Stars, Benn also sits one point shy of tying Neal Broten (867) for second-most points in franchise history. The 34-year-old shares third among Stars skaters with 14 assists and ranks fifth on the team with 19 points (5-14--19) through 26 games this season.