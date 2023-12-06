First Shift: Stars look for another quick response to close out Florida trip

Key Numbers

3.31

The Stars rank 30th in penalties drawn per game at 3.31. Dallas has had just five power plays in the past four games.

13

Dallas leads the NHL in fewest second period goals against at 13. They are third in second period scoring at 31. Florida has been outscored 17-23 in second periods.

2.54

Florida is fourth in goals against average at 2.54. Sergei Bobrovsky ranks eighth among qualified leaders at 2.41. Florida also ranks third in shots on goal against at 27.6.