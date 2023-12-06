First Shift: Stars look for another quick response to close out Florida trip

Dallas has proven to be quick at rebounding from losses this season and hopes to keep the trend going against the Panthers

First_Shift_2568x1444_1701845250041
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

The Stars have been an example of inconsistency lately.

After starting the year 11-3-1, they have gone 3-3-2 while mostly alternating wins with losses.

But if there is one thing this team has been able to do all year, it’s follow up a poor performance with a good one. Dallas started this most recent run with a 6-3 loss to Colorado in which it blew a 3-0 lead. It came back the next game and beat a very good New York Rangers team, 6-3. Then after a 7-4 loss to Calgary, it came up with one of its most complete defensive performances in a 2-0 victory at Winnipeg. Then, after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Flames, the Stars pounded Tampa Bay 8-1.

That should give the lads in Victory Green a pretty good feeling after a 4-0 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday. With games at Florida on Wednesday and Washington on Thursday, Dallas is confident it can find the winning path again.

“Absolutely,” said center Matt Duchene when asked about the chances for a rebound. “It’s not like in the Calgary game where we had 16 shots. I think there is some positive stuff. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to score to win games.”

While the goal scoring has reflected the inconsistent play, Dallas does rank seventh in the league at 3.39. Players like Mason MarchmentTyler Seguin and Jason Robertson have gotten on little rolls and lifted the pressure from top scorers like Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz. The Stars’ next three opponents are in the top 13 in GAA, including No. 2 Vegas and No. 4 Florida, so scoring won’t get any easier. But the fact that Dallas has been creating in layers certainly allows the team to adjust to any opponent and any situation.

“Even when things are going badly, you have to stay positive and keep pushing through,” said Marchment, who has three goals in the past three games. “There are going to be ups and downs throughout the season.”

The fact the two most recent games were a strong “up” and a soft “down” against the same opponent does mean the next step will be a little different. That said, the Stars have had great team success against the Panthers in recent years and pretty strong individual play, as well. Dallas went 2-0-0 against Florida last year with an 11-5 advantage in goals, and Robertson has 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists) in the past eight games against the Panthers. Hintz has seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in the past seven games and Duchene has 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in the past six games.

“It’s frustrating, because we have a lot of guys in here who are capable of scoring goals and producing points,” Duchene said after the shutout loss Monday.

But he added that the team is ready to get going again.

“It’s always a bad taste when you don’t score,” Duchene said. “But it’s one of those things where you’re never as good as you think you are when you win and you’re never as bad as you think you are when you lose. So, we’ll have a day off [Tuesday] and get back at it against Florida.”

Key Numbers

3.31
The Stars rank 30th in penalties drawn per game at 3.31. Dallas has had just five power plays in the past four games.

13
Dallas leads the NHL in fewest second period goals against at 13. They are third in second period scoring at 31. Florida has been outscored 17-23 in second periods.

2.54
Florida is fourth in goals against average at 2.54. Sergei Bobrovsky ranks eighth among qualified leaders at 2.41. Florida also ranks third in shots on goal against at 27.6.

He Said It

“They’re a team that made it very far last year – Western Conference Final – and seemed to even get better this year. It should be a very tough team. I know them very well from my days in Calgary. Big team. Fast team. They’re really offensive.”

- Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk on playing the Stars

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

Related Content

TNT

TNT
DAL@TBL Postgame: Matt Duchene
1:57

DAL@TBL Postgame: Matt Duchene
DAL@TBL Postgame: Pete DeBoer
2:20

DAL@TBL Postgame: Pete DeBoer
Heika’s Take: Motivated Tampa Bay Lightning take charge at home, shut out Dallas Stars

Heika’s Take: Motivated Lightning take charge at home, shut out Stars

News Feed

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers 120623

Game Day Guide: Stars at Panthers
Heika’s Take: Motivated Tampa Bay Lightning take charge at home, shut out Dallas Stars

Heika’s Take: Motivated Lightning take charge at home, shut out Stars
First Shift: Spreading wealth offensively playing a critical role in Dallas Stars’ success

First Shift: Spreading wealth offensively playing a critical role in Stars’ success
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning 120423

Game Day Guide: Stars at Lightning
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars find all sorts of good

Heika’s Take: Stars find all sorts of good
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to fix home ice issues against struggling Tampa Bay Lightning

First Shift: Stars look to fix home ice issues against struggling Lightning
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning 120223

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Lightning
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to slow down streaking Calgary Flames

First Shift: Stars look to slow down streaking Flames
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames 113023

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames
Dallas Stars Will Reassign Defenseman Lian Bichsel to Rögle Bk (Shl) on Dec. 4

Stars will reassign Lian Bichsel to Rögle BK (SHL) on Dec. 4
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars rebound quickly to claim divisional win over Winnipeg Jets

Heika’s Take: Stars rebound quickly to claim divisional win over Jets
First Shift: Dallas Stars hope to continue strong road showing in Winnipeg

First Shift: Stars hope to continue strong road showing in Winnipeg
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets 112823

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets
Jason Robertson to Hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in Support of Children's Health Patients

Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health patients
Dallas Stars keeping perspective, fixing mistakes amid busy schedule

Stars keeping perspective, fixing mistakes amid busy schedule
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars fall flat in loss to Calgary Flames

Heika’s Take: Stars fall flat in loss to Flames
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to keep winning ways against Calgary Flames

First Shift: Stars look to keep winning ways against Flames
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames 112423

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames