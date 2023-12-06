The Stars have been an example of inconsistency lately.
First Shift: Stars look for another quick response to close out Florida trip
Dallas has proven to be quick at rebounding from losses this season and hopes to keep the trend going against the Panthers
After starting the year 11-3-1, they have gone 3-3-2 while mostly alternating wins with losses.
But if there is one thing this team has been able to do all year, it’s follow up a poor performance with a good one. Dallas started this most recent run with a 6-3 loss to Colorado in which it blew a 3-0 lead. It came back the next game and beat a very good New York Rangers team, 6-3. Then after a 7-4 loss to Calgary, it came up with one of its most complete defensive performances in a 2-0 victory at Winnipeg. Then, after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Flames, the Stars pounded Tampa Bay 8-1.
That should give the lads in Victory Green a pretty good feeling after a 4-0 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday. With games at Florida on Wednesday and Washington on Thursday, Dallas is confident it can find the winning path again.
“Absolutely,” said center Matt Duchene when asked about the chances for a rebound. “It’s not like in the Calgary game where we had 16 shots. I think there is some positive stuff. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to score to win games.”
While the goal scoring has reflected the inconsistent play, Dallas does rank seventh in the league at 3.39. Players like Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson have gotten on little rolls and lifted the pressure from top scorers like Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz. The Stars’ next three opponents are in the top 13 in GAA, including No. 2 Vegas and No. 4 Florida, so scoring won’t get any easier. But the fact that Dallas has been creating in layers certainly allows the team to adjust to any opponent and any situation.
“Even when things are going badly, you have to stay positive and keep pushing through,” said Marchment, who has three goals in the past three games. “There are going to be ups and downs throughout the season.”
The fact the two most recent games were a strong “up” and a soft “down” against the same opponent does mean the next step will be a little different. That said, the Stars have had great team success against the Panthers in recent years and pretty strong individual play, as well. Dallas went 2-0-0 against Florida last year with an 11-5 advantage in goals, and Robertson has 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists) in the past eight games against the Panthers. Hintz has seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in the past seven games and Duchene has 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in the past six games.
“It’s frustrating, because we have a lot of guys in here who are capable of scoring goals and producing points,” Duchene said after the shutout loss Monday.
But he added that the team is ready to get going again.
“It’s always a bad taste when you don’t score,” Duchene said. “But it’s one of those things where you’re never as good as you think you are when you win and you’re never as bad as you think you are when you lose. So, we’ll have a day off [Tuesday] and get back at it against Florida.”
Key Numbers
3.31
The Stars rank 30th in penalties drawn per game at 3.31. Dallas has had just five power plays in the past four games.
13
Dallas leads the NHL in fewest second period goals against at 13. They are third in second period scoring at 31. Florida has been outscored 17-23 in second periods.
2.54
Florida is fourth in goals against average at 2.54. Sergei Bobrovsky ranks eighth among qualified leaders at 2.41. Florida also ranks third in shots on goal against at 27.6.
He Said It
“They’re a team that made it very far last year – Western Conference Final – and seemed to even get better this year. It should be a very tough team. I know them very well from my days in Calgary. Big team. Fast team. They’re really offensive.”
- Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk on playing the Stars
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.