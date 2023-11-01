Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames

News Feed

How patience and perseverance helped the Dallas Stars’ newest line find its touch

How patience and perseverance helped the Stars’ newest line find its touch
Heika’s Take: Full team effort helps Dallas Stars roll in win over Columbus Blue Jackets

Heika’s Take: Full team effort helps Stars roll in win over Blue Jackets
First Shift: Dallas Stars looking to make fast start a priority against Columbus Blue Jackets

First Shift: Stars looking to make fast start a priority against Blue Jackets
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blue Jackets
How Ken Hitchcock, Ed Belfour helped turn Dallas into a “hockey city”

How Hitchcock, Belfour helped turn Dallas into a “hockey city”
Mix and match: Dallas Stars seeking balance, chemistry within lineup

Mix and match: Stars seeking balance, chemistry within lineup
Heika’s Take: Slow start dooms Dallas Stars in first regulation loss of year

Heika’s Take: Slow start dooms Stars in first regulation loss of year
First Shift: Dallas Stars’ offense heats up as Maple Leafs come to town

First Shift: Stars’ offense heats up as Maple Leafs come to town
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Toronto Maple Leafs 102623

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs
Heika’s Take: Jake Oettinger’s stellar play continues driving Stars to success

Heika’s Take: Oettinger’s stellar play continues driving Stars to success
DALLAS STARS LOAN FORWARD CHASE WHEATCROFT TO TEXAS STARS (AHL)

Stars loan forward Chase Wheatcroft to Texas
First Shift: Dallas Stars look for ways to improve, refine ahead of matchup with Pittsburgh Penguins

First Shift: Stars look for ways to improve, refine ahead of matchup with Penguins
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins 102423

Game Day Guide: Stars at Penguins
Unsung heroes: Dallas Stars penalty kill playing critical role in early season success

Unsung heroes: Stars penalty kill playing critical role in early season success
Heika’s Take: Stars grab critical points by any means possible

Heika’s Take: Stars grab critical points by any means possible
First Shift: Wyatt Johnston reaches for new heights

First Shift: Johnston reaches for new heights
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Philadelphia Flyers 102123

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers
How the Dallas Stars’ current makeup pays tribute to their roots

How the Stars’ current makeup pays tribute to their roots

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1698804035374
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 8: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames

When: Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM CT

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Wednesday night. Entering Wednesday's match-up, the Stars have won six of their last seven (6-1-0) and 10 of their last 13 (10-2-1) games in Calgary.
  • The last time the teams met, the Stars broke a four-game losing skid against the Flames with a 6-5 overtime victory.
  • The Stars posted a record of 1-2-0 against the Flames last season, with each game decided by one goal and nine or more goals scored in each game.
  • Forward Jason Robertson recorded the game-winning goal (2-1--3) in overtime in the Stars' last game against the Flames. He has been held off the scoreboard in only one of his six career appearances against Calgary, earning a total of eight points (5-3--8).
  • Forward Joe Pavelski led Dallas with seven points (3-4--7) in three games against Calgary last season, including a three-point performance (1-2--3) in his last game in Calgary.

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz recorded a goal and an assist (1-1--2) Monday night vs. Columbus. With his assist on the game's opening goal, he earned his 250th point (119-131—250) in his 318th career NHL game to become the fastest player in Dallas Stars history (1993-present) to reach the 250-point mark. The 26-year-old now shares the lead on Dallas with three goals and shares second with six points (3-3--6) on the season, with points in all but one of his six games this season.

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (4-6--10, 6 GP)

Joe Pavelski (19-40--59, 61 GP)

Jason Robertson (5-3--8, 5 GP)

Jamie Benn (22-18--40, 40 GP)

Joe Pavelski (3-5--8, 4 GP)

Ryan Suter (5-24--29, 60 GP)

Jamie Benn (2-3--5, 3 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-5--5, 3 GP)

Roope Hintz (1-3--4, 2 GP)