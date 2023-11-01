Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames

Game 8: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames
When: Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM CT
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
Forward Roope Hintz recorded a goal and an assist (1-1--2) Monday night vs. Columbus. With his assist on the game's opening goal, he earned his 250th point (119-131—250) in his 318th career NHL game to become the fastest player in Dallas Stars history (1993-present) to reach the 250-point mark. The 26-year-old now shares the lead on Dallas with three goals and shares second with six points (3-3--6) on the season, with points in all but one of his six games this season.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (4-6--10, 6 GP)
Joe Pavelski (19-40--59, 61 GP)
Jason Robertson (5-3--8, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (22-18--40, 40 GP)
Joe Pavelski (3-5--8, 4 GP)
Ryan Suter (5-24--29, 60 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-3--5, 3 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-5--5, 3 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-3--4, 2 GP)