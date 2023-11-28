First Shift: Stars hope to continue strong road showing in Winnipeg

Key Numbers

26

The Stars and Jets each have 26 points in the standings. Winnipeg has played one more game than Dallas. The Stars are 12-5-2, the Jets are 12-6-2.

12

Mason Marchment has taken 12 penalties, which is tied for eighth in the league. He also has drawn 12 penalties, which is tied for 11th in the league.

10

Stars forward Jason Robertson has 10 points (8 goals, 2 assists) in eight career games against the Jets.