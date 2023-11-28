Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Game 20: Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets
When: Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Canada Life Centre
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
12-5-2 (7-1-1 Away)
12-6-2 (6-3-1 Home)
Rank
26 Points (2nd Central)
26 Points (3rd Central)
Power Play
21.0% (13-for-62)
19.4% (13-for-67)
Penalty Kill
87.9% (58-for-66)
73.0% (46-for-63)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
8-2-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (2-1--3, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (28-25--53, 47 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (2-1--3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (19-23--42, 42 GP)
Thomas Harley (1-1--2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-18--35, 40 GP)
Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded two goals (2-0–2) Friday night against Calgary. He leads the club with two multi-goal games and shares the lead with five multipoint games on the season. The 20-year-old shares the lead among Stars skaters with nine goals and fourth with 16 points (9-7--16) through 19 games. He leads the team and shares second in the NHL with two shorthanded goals, recorded in consecutive games from Nov, 11-12, and shares fourth on the Stars with four power-play points (1-3--4).