Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded two goals (2-0–2) Friday night against Calgary. He leads the club with two multi-goal games and shares the lead with five multipoint games on the season. The 20-year-old shares the lead among Stars skaters with nine goals and fourth with 16 points (9-7--16) through 19 games. He leads the team and shares second in the NHL with two shorthanded goals, recorded in consecutive games from Nov, 11-12, and shares fourth on the Stars with four power-play points (1-3--4).