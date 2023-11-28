News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1701157093284
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 20: Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets

When: Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Canada Life Centre

TVBally Sports Southwest Extra

RadioThe Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
12-5-2 (7-1-1 Away)
12-6-2 (6-3-1 Home)
Rank
26 Points (2nd Central)
26 Points (3rd Central)
Power Play
21.0% (13-for-62)
19.4% (13-for-67)
Penalty Kill
87.9% (58-for-66)
73.0% (46-for-63)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
8-2-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre for the second of four meetings this season. The Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in eight of their last nine (6-1-2) and 12 of their last 14 (9-2-3) games against the Jets.
  • The teams opened the season series with a 3-2 Stars victory in Winnipeg on Nov. 11. Forward Wyatt Johnston led the Stars with a two-point performance (1-1--2), including his first career shorthanded goal, while forward Matt Duchene (1-0--1) and defenseman Thomas Harley (1-0--1) each added a goal and goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has tallied eight points (6-2--8) in his last five games against Winnipeg, including two three-point performances. He has posted a total of 10 points (8-2--10) in eight career games against the Jets with five goals (5-0--5) in four games at Canada Life Centre.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has tallied 10 points (4-6--10) in his last eight and 20 points (10-10--20) in his last 15 games against Winnipeg, dating back to Oct. 18, 2018. Seguin leads current Stars skaters with 53 points (28-25--53) in 47 career games against the Jets, his highest point total against any individual opponent.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Wyatt Johnston (2-1--3, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (28-25--53, 47 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (2-1--3, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (19-23--42, 42 GP)

Thomas Harley (1-1--2, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (17-18--35, 40 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded two goals (2-0–2) Friday night against Calgary. He leads the club with two multi-goal games and shares the lead with five multipoint games on the season. The 20-year-old shares the lead among Stars skaters with nine goals and fourth with 16 points (9-7--16) through 19 games. He leads the team and shares second in the NHL with two shorthanded goals, recorded in consecutive games from Nov, 11-12, and shares fourth on the Stars with four power-play points (1-3--4).

