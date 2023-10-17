First Shift: Stars get early season “measuring stick” game against Golden Knights

Key Numbers

During the regular season, Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has gone 4-0-0 against Vegas with a 1.18 goals against average and a .960 save percentage.

Stars forward Jason Robertson led the Stars with five goals and six points in six games against Vegas in the playoffs last season.

In 15 career regular season games against Dallas, Vegas forward Mark Stone has 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists).

The Golden Knights have 18 different players with a point through 3 games this season, which leads the NHL.