First Shift: Stars focused on not taking struggling opponents lightly in week ahead

Key Numbers

77 percent

Wyatt Johnston was second on the Stars in faceoff win percentage Saturday at 77 percent (10-of-13). Johnston is winning 50.4 percent of his draws this season after posting a 43.3 winning percentage as a rookie last season.

198

Stars coach Pete DeBoer ranks third all-time on the Sharks’ all-time coaching wins list at 198. Todd McLellan (311) and Ron Wilson (206) are first and second.

3

Stars center Roope Hintz has 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists) in his past 10 games. Before the current slump, Hintz had 49 points in 51 games.