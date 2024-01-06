First Shift: Stars embrace “committee” approach in Heiskanen’s absence

Key Numbers

8-2-2

Dallas is in the middle of an 11-game stretch in which 10 of the games are against Central Division teams. The Stars are 8-2-2 in games against divisional opponents this season.

4

Former Nashville player Craig Smith has 4 points (3 goals, 1 assist) in four games against his old team and is 4-0-0 in that stretch. He also is plus-7 in those games.

21.9

Nashville has the most hits in the league at 21.9 per game. Dallas has the fewest hits at 12.8 per game.