First Shift: Stars continue search for quick start against Devils

Key Numbers

3.61

The Stars rank third in the NHL in scoring at 3.61 goals per game. New Jersey ranks seventh at 3.44.

857

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff is fourth all-time in coaching wins with 857. He earned 165 of them in four seasons with the Stars.

17

Tyler Seguin has scored 17 goals this season, all at even strength. He leads the Stars and ranks ninth in the NHL.