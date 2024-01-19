Game Day Guide: Stars at Devils

Game 45: Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils
When: Saturday, January 20 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Prudential Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Record
26-13-5 (12-5-3 Away)
22-17-3 (9-10-2 Home)
Rank
57 Points (3rd Central)
47 Points (7th Metropolitan)
Power Play
23.0% (28-for-122)
28.4% (36-for-127)
Penalty Kill
84.6% (121-for-143)
77.3% (102-for-132)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
5-4-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (2-4--6, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (13-12--25, 25 GP)
Roope Hintz (2-0--2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (8-15--23, 22 GP)
Ty Dellandrea (2-0--2, 2 GP)
Ryan Suter ( 3-15--18, 24 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (1-1--2, 2 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Forward Tyler Seguin logged the Stars' only goal (1-0--1) Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 31-year-old leads Stars skaters with six goals in nine games since the beginning of January and has tallied eight points (6-2--8) over that span. Seguin ranks third on Dallas with 17 goals and ranks fifth with 34 points (17-17--34). He has recorded all 17 of his goals at even strength, leading the club and sharing ninth in the league.