Game Day Guide: Stars at Devils

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 45: Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils

When: Saturday, January 20 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Prudential Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Record
26-13-5 (12-5-3 Away)
22-17-3 (9-10-2 Home)
Rank
57 Points (3rd Central)
47 Points (7th Metropolitan)
Power Play
23.0% (28-for-122)
28.4% (36-for-127)
Penalty Kill
84.6% (121-for-143)
77.3% (102-for-132)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
5-4-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center for the first of two games between the clubs this season. Entering Saturday's game, the Stars have won five of their last seven games (5-1-1) against the Devils.
  • The Stars have won three consecutive games (3-0-0) in New Jersey, outscoring the Devils 12-4.
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has tallied eight points (5-3--8) in his last six road games against the Devils, including a four-point performance (2-2--4) on Jan. 25, 2022. Pavelski has earned 17 points (8-9--17) in 13 road games against New Jersey, contributing to a total of 25 points (13-12--25) in 25 career games.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has posted a goal in each of his last two games (2-0--2) against New Jersey. He has earned a total of six points (3-3--6) in seven career games, including three points (2-1–3) in three road games.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has a four-game point streak (2-4--6) against New Jersey and has 10 points (5-5--10) in 11 road games against them. He has earned a total of 23 points (8-15--23) in 22 career games against the Devils.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (2-4--6, 4 GP)

Joe Pavelski (13-12--25, 25 GP)

Roope Hintz (2-0--2, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (8-15--23, 22 GP)

Ty Dellandrea (2-0--2, 2 GP)

Ryan Suter ( 3-15--18, 24 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (1-1--2, 2 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-2--2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin logged the Stars' only goal (1-0--1) Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 31-year-old leads Stars skaters with six goals in nine games since the beginning of January and has tallied eight points (6-2--8) over that span. Seguin ranks third on Dallas with 17 goals and ranks fifth with 34 points (17-17--34). He has recorded all 17 of his goals at even strength, leading the club and sharing ninth in the league.

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars open road trip on flat note in 5-1 loss to Philadelphia Flyers

First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off four-game road trip out east against Philadelphia Flyers

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers 011824

Dallas Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars 011724

Heika’s Take: New-look Dallas Stars dismantle Los Angeles Kings behind strong goaltending

First Shift: Dallas Stars return home to battle Los Angeles Kings before four-game road trip

Dallas Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas Stars 011624

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings 011624

A lot to like: Dallas Stars still improving, rounding out at halfway point of season

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars turn lemons into lemonade in comeback win vs Chicago Blackhawks

First Shift: Dallas Stars look to wrap back-to-back on high note in Chicago

Heika’s Take: Jake Oettinger’s return spoiled by disappointing loss to Nashville Predators

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks 011324

First Shift: Tyler Seguin’s surge continues to grow as Dallas Stars host Nashville Predators

Dallas Stars Foundation to Hold 24th Annual Casino Night Presented by Dex Imaging Sunday, March 3

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators 011224

Dallas Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars 011124

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars continue conquering adversity in big win over Minnesota Wild

