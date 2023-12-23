Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene scored the game-winning goal (1-1--2) in overtime Thursday night against Vancouver, moving into the league lead with six game-winning goals on the season. Duchene has recorded points (5-4--9) in five consecutive games, marking his third point-streak of five games or more this season. The 32-year-old shares second on Dallas with 11 goals and ranks third with 29 points (11-19--29) through 30 games this season.