Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1703228860197
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 32: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators

When: Saturday, December 23 at 1:00 PM CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
19-8-4 (9-3-3 Away)
19-14-0 (11-7-0 Home)
Rank
42 Points (1st Central)
38 Points (4th Central)
Power Play
22.6% (21-for-93)
20.0% (24-for-120)
Penalty Kill
87.1% (88-for-101)
76.9% (83-for-108)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
8-2-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Nashville Predators Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena for the first of four meetings between the teams this season. The Stars swept the season series (4-0-0) against Nashville in 2022-23.
  • Last season, the Stars held the Predators to one goal in three of four games, outscoring Nashville 17-5 in the season series.
  • Forward Matt Duchene joined the Stars after playing four seasons with the Predators from 2019-23. In 249 games in a Predators sweater, Duchene tallied 197 points (84-114--197). He led Nashville in goals in each of his last two seasons, including a career-high 43 goals and 86 points (43-43--86) in 2021-22.
  • Forward Jason Robertson led Stars skaters with nine points (2-7--9) in four games against Nashville last season, including a four-point night (1-3--4) in his last game against them on April 3. He has earned a total of 18 points (8-10--18) in 16 career games against the Predators, including five points (3-2--5) in eight games in Nashville.
  • Forward Roope Hintz led Stars skaters with five goals against Nashville last season, contributing to a total of seven points (5-2--7) in four games. He has tallied 11 goals and 22 points (11-11--22) in 21 career games against the Predators, his highest goal and point totals against any opponent.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (2-7--9, 4 GP) 

Joe Pavelski (23-24--47, 62 GP)

Roope Hintz (5-2--7, 4 GP)

Jamie Benn (15-26--41, 61 GP)

Joe Pavelski (2-4--6, 4 GP)

Matt Duchene (11-20--31, 34 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (1-4--5, 3 GP)

Craig Smith (2-1--3, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (1-2--3, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene scored the game-winning goal (1-1--2) in overtime Thursday night against Vancouver, moving into the league lead with six game-winning goals on the season. Duchene has recorded points (5-4--9) in five consecutive games, marking his third point-streak of five games or more this season. The 32-year-old shares second on Dallas with 11 goals and ranks third with 29 points (11-19--29) through 30 games this season.

