Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Game 32: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators
When: Saturday, December 23 at 1:00 PM CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
19-8-4 (9-3-3 Away)
19-14-0 (11-7-0 Home)
Rank
42 Points (1st Central)
38 Points (4th Central)
Power Play
22.6% (21-for-93)
20.0% (24-for-120)
Penalty Kill
87.1% (88-for-101)
76.9% (83-for-108)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
8-2-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (2-7--9, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (23-24--47, 62 GP)
Roope Hintz (5-2--7, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (15-26--41, 61 GP)
Joe Pavelski (2-4--6, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-20--31, 34 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (1-4--5, 3 GP)
Craig Smith (2-1--3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (1-2--3, 2 GP)
Forward Matt Duchene scored the game-winning goal (1-1--2) in overtime Thursday night against Vancouver, moving into the league lead with six game-winning goals on the season. Duchene has recorded points (5-4--9) in five consecutive games, marking his third point-streak of five games or more this season. The 32-year-old shares second on Dallas with 11 goals and ranks third with 29 points (11-19--29) through 30 games this season.