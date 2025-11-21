Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin and wife Kate launch "K91'S" to support dog adoptions through Operation Kindness

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate have teamed up with the Dallas Stars Foundation and Operation Kindness to introduce K91’s, a heartwarming initiative dedicated to shining a spotlight on adoptable dogs and giving overlooked shelter pets a second chance at life.
Starting with the Stars’ next home game on November 28 against Utah, the Seguins will cover the adoption fees for one dog from Operation Kindness for every Stars home win throughout the remainder of the 2025–26 regular season. Each featured dog will be showcased through K91’s, helping fans connect with pets in need and raising awareness for animal adoption.
“Kate and I are excited to channel our passion for animal welfare by launching K91's," said Seguin. Our three dogs — Gerry, Cash, and Marshall — have completely stolen our hearts, so helping other North Texas families find that same kind of love felt natural. K91's is about giving these incredible dogs the visibility they deserve and helping them to find their forever homes."
In conjunction with the launch of K91’s, The Dallas Stars Foundation has partnered with Operation Kindness to create the 2026 Dallas Stars Calendar, featuring dogs and cats from the shelter. Calendars can be preordered by visiting this link, with all proceeds benefiting Operation Kindness and The Dallas Stars Foundation. Calendars will also be available at Stars home games beginning Friday, Dec. 5.
Founded in 1976, Operation Kindness provides shelter, medical care and food to homeless animals while working to find them loving homes. Over its nearly 40 years serving the Dallas/Fort Worth community, Operation Kindness has expanded its business to include 24-hour care for neonatal kittens, affordable veterinary services for community pets, a pet food pantry, forensics for animal cruelty, interstate transport, lifesaving shelter partnerships, disaster response support, foster care for vulnerable animals and more.