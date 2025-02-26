Dallas Stars to host annual Pride Night on Tuesday, March 4 vs. New Jersey Devils

The celebration kicks off with a Pride Happy Hour prior in the Michelob Ultra Club at American Airlines Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. with drink specials available till puck drop. Early arriving fans will receive a Stars branded Pride sweatband courtesy of PNC Bank, and the game will open with a performance of the National Anthem by singer/songwriter and Texas native Lady Kennedy. Jennifer ‘Lady’ Kennedy, is a sixth generation Texan who has been singing since she was four years old. Jennifer is a local Jazz/Pop artist performing at venues throughout DFW. Jennifer has performed on ‘The Voice’ and has won several local singing competitions.