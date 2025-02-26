Dallas Stars to host annual Pride Night on Tuesday, March 4 vs. New Jersey Devils

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. where early arriving fans can receive a Stars branded Pride sweatband

By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today details for the club's annual Pride Night on Tuesday, March 4 against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

The celebration kicks off with a Pride Happy Hour prior in the Michelob Ultra Club at American Airlines Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. with drink specials available till puck drop. Early arriving fans will receive a Stars branded Pride sweatband courtesy of PNC Bank, and the game will open with a performance of the National Anthem by singer/songwriter and Texas native Lady Kennedy. Jennifer ‘Lady’ Kennedy, is a sixth generation Texan who has been singing since she was four years old. Jennifer is a local Jazz/Pop artist performing at venues throughout DFW. Jennifer has performed on ‘The Voice’ and has won several local singing competitions.

The Dallas Stars are also partnering with Corwin Dickson to bring a Pride themed design to social media for the night. Dickson is a Boston based artist and hockey player. They are honored to represent the Stars for Pride Night as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and as a person with strong ties to Texas. Their Pride Night piece draws inspiration from a quilt made by their great grandmother, a lifelong Texan, and from the sights and scenes of many childhood visits to the state.

The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Pride jerseys at DallasStars.com/pridejerseys and will have autographed Pride-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as The Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Pride Night will benefit Resource Center, an organization whose mission is to pursue societal equity by proudly offering LGBTQIA+ resources designed to improve health and wellness, strengthen families, and communities, and provide transformative education and advocacy.

