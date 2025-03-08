Dallas Stars sign forward Wyatt Johnston to a five-year, $42 million contract extension

Johnston, 21, has totaled 59 points (23-36—59) in 62 regular-season games with the Stars this season, ranking third in points (59) and assists (36), and fourth in goals (23). His 36 assists this season are already a career high and he is on pace to finish the season with a career-best 78 points. Since Jan. 1, Johnston has been one of the NHL’s top scorers, ranking seventh in the league with 34 points (14-20—34), and he is currently riding a career-best eight-game point streak (8-6—14). Johnston scored the second (Jan. 28 at Vegas) and third (March 2 vs. St. Louis) hat tricks of his career this season, tying him with Steve Payne for the second-most hat tricks in franchise history by a player before turning 22 according to NHL Stats.