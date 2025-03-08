FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Wyatt Johnston to a five-year contract extension, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2029-30 season. The five-year contract extension is worth $42 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $8.4 million.
Dallas Stars sign forward Wyatt Johnston to a five-year, $42 million contract extension
The five-year contract extension, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2029-30 season, is worth $42 million and has an average annual value of $8.4 million
“Wyatt has established himself as one of the best young forwards in the NHL,” Nill said. “His skill, maturity, and dedication to the game has already made him a valuable contributor and we believe he will be a huge asset for us moving forward.”
Johnston, 21, has totaled 59 points (23-36—59) in 62 regular-season games with the Stars this season, ranking third in points (59) and assists (36), and fourth in goals (23). His 36 assists this season are already a career high and he is on pace to finish the season with a career-best 78 points. Since Jan. 1, Johnston has been one of the NHL’s top scorers, ranking seventh in the league with 34 points (14-20—34), and he is currently riding a career-best eight-game point streak (8-6—14). Johnston scored the second (Jan. 28 at Vegas) and third (March 2 vs. St. Louis) hat tricks of his career this season, tying him with Steve Payne for the second-most hat tricks in franchise history by a player before turning 22 according to NHL Stats.
Since making his NHL debut at the start of the 2022-23 season, Johnston has totaled 165 points (79-86—165) in 226 regular-season games, which ranks fourth on the Stars roster during that span. His career goal, assist and point totals top all skaters selected in the 2021 NHL Draft. Since making his NHL debut on Oct. 13, 2022, Johnston has not missed a regular-season game, making him one of 34 players in league history to begin their NHL career by playing in at least 226 consecutive games. Johnston was named to the NHL’s 2023 All-Rookie Team after notching 41 points (24-17—41) in 82 regular-season games.
Johnston has added 22 points (14-8—22) in 38 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Stars to reach the Western Conference Final in consecutive seasons. His 22 playoff points are tied for fifth on Dallas’ roster over the last two seasons and his 14 goals are tied for eighth in the NHL during that span.
The Toronto, Ontario native has represented Canada in international competition at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he won a gold medal.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.