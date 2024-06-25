Stars sign Oskar Bäck to one-year, two-way contract

The 24-year-old recorded 36 points in 59 regular-season games and added five points in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests

Back_Sign_062524_2568x1444 2
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Oskar Bäck to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Bäck, 24, recorded 36 points (7-29—36) in 59 regular-season games and added five points (2-3—5) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests with Texas, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In the regular season, he set career highs in assists (29) and points and tied his personal best in goals (7). Bäck also shared third in plus-minus (+9) and ranked fourth on the club in power-play goals (5).

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has earned 88 points (19-69—88) in 196 career AHL games, all with Texas. A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Bäck was selected by Dallas in the third round (75th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Stars GM Jim Nill talks draft, free agency and salary cap

Stars announce 2024 development camp schedule

Stars sign Matěj Blümel and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contracts

Stars announce 2024 preseason schedule

Stars acquire pick in 2025 draft from Sharks in exchange for Ty Dellandrea

Modano, Hull remember 1999 Cup Final as if it was 'just yesterday' 

Back-to-back: Nill’s accomplishments highlighted in GM of the Year award

Jim Nill wins 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Hey Heika: Stars futures, free agents and taking stock of the 2024 offseason

Taking stock of Joe Pavelski’s lasting impact on Stars franchise

Heika’s Take: Stars’ complete effort not enough as season comes to end in Game 6

First Shift: With backs against wall, Stars look for strongest response of season

Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

On the brink: Stars focused on “winning one road game” to force Game 7

Heika’s Take: “Disjointed” Stars fall in Game 5 as Oilers take upper hand

First Shift: Stars look to lean into past experiences as series shifts to best-of-three

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

How the Stars would have to adapt in the absence of key defensemen