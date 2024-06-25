Stars sign Oskar Bäck to one-year, two-way contract

Bäck, 24, recorded 36 points (7-29—36) in 59 regular-season games and added five points (2-3—5) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests with Texas, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In the regular season, he set career highs in assists (29) and points and tied his personal best in goals (7). Bäck also shared third in plus-minus (+9) and ranked fourth on the club in power-play goals (5).