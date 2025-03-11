Dallas Stars sign forward Angus MacDonell to entry-level contract

MacDonell, 19, has totaled 47 points (24-23—47) for the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season, ranking in the top five on his team in goals (fourth) and points (fifth) despite only playing in 39 regular-season games. He has already scored a career-high 10 power-play goals this season, which tops all Steelheads skaters and is tied for 19th in the OHL, and his 1.21 points per game this season are an OHL career best. MacDonell was named one of his team’s alternate captains prior to the start of the season.