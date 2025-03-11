FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Angus MacDonell to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Dallas Stars sign forward Angus MacDonell to entry-level contract
MacDonell, 19, has totaled 47 points (24-23—47) for the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season, ranking in the top five on his team in goals (fourth) and points (fifth) despite only playing in 39 regular-season games. He has already scored a career-high 10 power-play goals this season, which tops all Steelheads skaters and is tied for 19th in the OHL, and his 1.21 points per game this season are an OHL career best. MacDonell was named one of his team’s alternate captains prior to the start of the season.
The 5'10", 185-pound forward has totaled 171 career OHL points (95-76—171) with the Steelheads (2022-23 to 2024-25) and Sarnia Sting (2021-22 to 2022-23). He set OHL career highs in 2023-24 in goals (32), assists (30) and points (62), ranking third on his team in scoring and second in goals that year. MacDonell has added 11 points (7-4—1) in 17 career OHL playoff games with the Steelheads and the Sting.
A native of Toronto, MacDonell represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship, totaling five points (1-4—5) in seven tournament games and taking home a gold medal. He was originally selected by the Stars in the sixth round (189th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.