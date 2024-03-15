Stars sign Tristan Bertucci to a three-year entry-level contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Tristan Bertucci to a three-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.
Bertucci, 18, has registered 41 points (9-32—41) in 56 regular-season games for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. Among team leaders, Bertucci ranks second in assists (32) and fourth in points (41). He also leads Firebirds defensemen in goals (9), power-play tallies (4), power-play assists (11) and power-play points (15) and is the lone blueliner on the team with a shorthanded marker (1).
In three seasons with the Firebirds (2021-24), the six-foot, 179-pound blueliner has amassed 21 goals and 104 points (21-83—104) and a +48 rating in 181 regular-season games. He's also recorded five points (1-4—5) in 18 career postseason contests with Flint in 2022 (11 GP) and 2023 (7 GP).
A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Bertucci was selected by Dallas in the second round (61st overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.