Stars sign Tristan Bertucci to a three-year entry-level contract

Bertucci, 18, has registered 41 points (9-32—41) in 56 regular-season games for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. Among team leaders, Bertucci ranks second in assists (32) and fourth in points (41). He also leads Firebirds defensemen in goals (9), power-play tallies (4), power-play assists (11) and power-play points (15) and is the lone blueliner on the team with a shorthanded marker (1).