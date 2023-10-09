Stars loan forward Riley Damiani to Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that forward Riley Damiani has cleared waivers and is being loaned to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Damiani, 23, has appeared in 151 career AHL games (all with Texas), registering 37 goals and 103 points (37-66—103). Damiani tied his personal best in goals (13) and earned 31 points (13-18—31) in a career-high 59 games during the 2022-23 campaign.