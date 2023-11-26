Stars keeping perspective, fixing mistakes amid busy schedule

DeBoer has coached 1,116 NHL games, and he has seen a lot of changes in his 17 seasons as a bench boss at the highest level, so he has a pretty good idea of what his team needs. This version of the Stars is also an interesting one. They have been up and down through the first 19 games, and they have a strong veteran presence to guide them. Dallas went to the Western Conference Final last season and has a lot of expectations this year, so trusting the players is important.