Heika’s Take: Stars fall flat in loss to Flames

Calgary finished with a 60-50 advantage in shot attempts and even beat the Stars in the faceoff circle (29-23). But as good as those numbers were, they didn’t show the frustration of Dallas’ play. Coming off a run against some of the NHL’s top teams in the Avalanche, Rangers and Golden Knights, Dallas seemed poised to end a five-game home stand on a big note. And when Wyatt Johnston scored twice and Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson added one apiece, it sure seemed like the home team was in control with a two-goal lead just nine minutes into the second period.