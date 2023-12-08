FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene became the 384th skater in NHL history to reach the 1,000 regular-season games played mark with tonight's appearance against the Washington Capitals.
Stars forward Matt Duchene becomes 384th skater to reach 1,000 games
The 32-year-old is the fourth player from the 2009 NHL Draft to reach the milestone
He is the 259th forward to reach the league-recognized milestone, while he is also one of 33 active NHL players to do so (min. 1 GP in 2023-24) and the fourth player from the 2009 NHL Draft to reach 1,000 games (also John Tavares, Ryan O'Reilly and Victor Hedman).
Selected by Colorado with the third overall pick in 2009, Duchene ranks second among players in his draft class in goals (322) and points (322-441—763) and fourth in assists (441). He also ranks second in even-strength points (239-330—569) and third in even-strength goals (239), shares third in game-winning goals (45) and ranks fourth in power-play tallies (81) and overtime markers (11). He was a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist in 2009-10 after leading all rookies in points (24-31—55) and sharing first in goals (24).
Since making his NHL debut on Oct. 1, 2009, the Haliburton, Ontario native has appeared in 586 regular-season games with Colorado, 118 with Ottawa, 23 with Columbus, 249 with Nashville and 24 with Dallas over the course of his 15-year NHL career.
"Reaching such a significant milestone is a testament to Matt's resiliency, dedication and contribution to the game," said Stars General Manager Jim Nill. "We’re proud to have him play his 1,000th game with the Dallas Stars. Our organization would like to congratulate Matt, his wife Ashley and children Beau, Jaymes and Ellie."
This season, Duchene became the sixth player to register his first 15 career points (6-9—15) with the Dallas Stars in 16 contests or fewer. Tyler Seguin (14 GP in 2013-14), Benoit Hogue (14 GP in 1995-96), Brett Hull (15 GP in 1998-99), Jason Spezza (16 GP in 2014-15) and Alex Chiasson (16 GP from 2012-13 – 2013-14) are the only ones to do so to date. He also became the sixth player in franchise history to score three winning goals in a four-game span (Nov. 9, 11 & 14), joining Jamie Benn in 2019-20, Jere Lehtinen in 2005-06, Pierre Turgeon in 2002-03, Jude Drouin in 1971-72 and Wayne Connelly in 1967-68.
A two-time NHL All-Star, Duchene most recently earned the nod in 2016 with Colorado. He was named to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2011, also with the Avalanche, and the 2009-10 NHL All-Rookie Team.