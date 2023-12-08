Stars forward Matt Duchene becomes 384th skater to reach 1,000 games

This season, Duchene became the sixth player to register his first 15 career points (6-9—15) with the Dallas Stars in 16 contests or fewer. Tyler Seguin (14 GP in 2013-14), Benoit Hogue (14 GP in 1995-96), Brett Hull (15 GP in 1998-99), Jason Spezza (16 GP in 2014-15) and Alex Chiasson (16 GP from 2012-13 – 2013-14) are the only ones to do so to date. He also became the sixth player in franchise history to score three winning goals in a four-game span (Nov. 9, 11 & 14), joining Jamie Benn in 2019-20, Jere Lehtinen in 2005-06, Pierre Turgeon in 2002-03, Jude Drouin in 1971-72 and Wayne Connelly in 1967-68.