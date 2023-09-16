Stars fall to Maple Leafs on Day 2 of the NHL Prospect Tournament

“It’s a lot easier when you’re managing five D that you’ve coached all year and you know them,” Graham said. “These guys are just learning, and they haven’t played together before. When you’re constantly reading with your partner on breakouts and retrieval routes and you’re earning that trust, it goes a long way. It’s tough enough in a tournament when you’re with your same partner, but our guys hung in. I give a lot of credit to Ertel. He jumped in about a dozen shifts on the back end when we were getting really taxed. The last time he played D was in minor hockey and I asked him if he would give us a few shifts, and he said, `Absolutely’. That’s kind of what this tournament is about, guys stepping up.”