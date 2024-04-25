Gaining perspective: Tyler Seguin’s take on the First Round and what’s ahead

Seguin: I don’t know. I think that’s a lot of thinking, that’s what you guys do. My last comment was dominating, I don’t know that we have dominated, I think we have played good enough to win games. We responded last game. I thought our first was great and with a team like that, they find a way to have it 1-1 going into the second. You give them credit where credit is due, they’re a great hockey club. I was thinking this morning, teams like Washington, they had to get through Pittsburgh to go all of the way. This is kind of our team that we’ve got to find a way to overcome. Even with everything going on with them, we’ve got to find a way to overcome them. That’s just going to spring forward all of the emotion and confidence in the group. They’re playing confident, they’re playing composed, they don’t have a worry to them, that’s what elite teams do, and that’s what we’re trying to get to.