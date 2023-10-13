Stars and 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket announce rights extension

Now entering its 29th year in the Metroplex, The Ticket is Dallas-Ft. Worth's first all-sports station, and the four-time winner of the NAB Marconi Award (2007, 2013, 2017, 2021), which recognizes the Best All-Sports Station in the United States. All four daily shows (The Musers, The Invasion, The Sweet Spot, The Hardline) consistently sit at the top of the Metroplex radio ratings. In addition to generating high ratings and garnering national awards, The Ticket is very involved in the local community and has raised well in excess of 11 million dollars with the help of their loyal "P1" listeners for local charities including Special Olympics of North Texas, the Dallas Stars Foundation, Austin Street Center, the American Red Cross, Genesis Women's Shelter, the MDA, MADD, Big Brothers and Sisters and many others.