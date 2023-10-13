FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Alberts, in conjunction with the Vice President and Market Manager of Cumulus Media, Dallas/Fort Worth Dan Bennett, announced today a five-year radio broadcast rights extension between the Dallas Stars and Sportsradio 96.7 FM and 1310 AM The Ticket. The extended agreement will run through the 2028-29 NHL season.
Stars and 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket announce rights extension
The extended agreement between Dallas and Cumulus Media will run through the 2028-29 NHL season
Since 2009, The Ticket has served as the radio home for Dallas Stars hockey, broadcasting all regular season and postseason contests. Additionally, the station also broadcasts pregame, intermission and postgame programming, providing Metroplex sports fans with the most complete Stars coverage on the radio.
"Entering the final year of our current five-year agreement, it was imperative for us to continue our partnership with The Ticket," said Alberts. "For the past 14 years, The Ticket has provided listeners in the Metroplex with a unique platform to follow their favorite hockey team with exclusive interviews with Dallas Stars coaches, players and personalities in addition to wall-to-wall coverage on game days. We're thrilled to continue this longstanding partnership with our flagship station."
The Stars broadcasts on The Ticket feature the duo of play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad and color analyst Daryl "Razor" Reaugh. Bogorad is in his 11th season with the Stars broadcast team and his sixth as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster. Since becoming the Stars’ play-by-play broadcaster, Bogorad was voted the 2020 Texas Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association and won the 2022 Lone Star Sports EMMY in the Play-by-Play category. Reaugh is in his 27th season on Stars radio broadcasts and his 25th as the team’s color analyst. Named by the Sports Business Journal as one of the 2017 Regional Sports Networks Power Players, Reaugh has won 12 Lone Star Emmy awards as a color analyst.
Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk will continue to co-host Dallas' pregame, intermission and postgame radio shows.
"The Ticket's partnership with the Dallas Stars goes back to 2009, and we are extremely excited that this partnership will extend to 2029 making it a 20-year run with one of the NHL’s premier franchises," said Bennett.
Now entering its 29th year in the Metroplex, The Ticket is Dallas-Ft. Worth's first all-sports station, and the four-time winner of the NAB Marconi Award (2007, 2013, 2017, 2021), which recognizes the Best All-Sports Station in the United States. All four daily shows (The Musers, The Invasion, The Sweet Spot, The Hardline) consistently sit at the top of the Metroplex radio ratings. In addition to generating high ratings and garnering national awards, The Ticket is very involved in the local community and has raised well in excess of 11 million dollars with the help of their loyal "P1" listeners for local charities including Special Olympics of North Texas, the Dallas Stars Foundation, Austin Street Center, the American Red Cross, Genesis Women's Shelter, the MDA, MADD, Big Brothers and Sisters and many others.
