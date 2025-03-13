While sitting in the nearly empty stands of Rogers Place during the Stars morning skate on March 8, Ben Bishop couldn’t help but smile when asked about the building.
Big Ben’s new groove: How Ben Bishop is making an impact in player development role
After an impressive career on the ice, the former Stars goaltender is finding success and building valuable relationships off the ice
“It’s been long enough now,” Bishop said. “No demons or anything. It was a really great experience, though obviously we came up a little short. It’s nice to be back.”
After all, it’s where he and the Stars spent 66 days in the summer of 2020 as they navigated the COVID bubble in Edmonton. Dallas played 27 postseason games in the Oilers’ home barn on its way to the Stanley Cup Final, where they fell just short to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
It was also where Bishop played the final game of his star-studded NHL career. The then-33-year-old appeared in three games during the run before being deemed “unfit to play” and eventually having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in October of that year.
After rehabbing for more than a year in hopes of a return, it was determined that Bishop’s playing days were over.
As a result, the goaltender retired with a 222-128-36 record, .921 save percentage, 2.32 goals against average and 33 shutouts. From 2013-14 to 2019-20, he led the NHL in both save percentage and GAA and was a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist. Simply put, the 6’7” netminder crafted quite an impressive career in the crease.
But, as it usually happens once a player hangs up the skates, the inevitable question of “What next?” arose. Some get into coaching. Others are hired into front office roles. Some find their way into the TV world.
For Bishop, it was an opportunity to try new things. For instance, he served as an analyst on the Stars’ pregame and postgame show a handful of times during the 2021-22 season. And after his playing contract ended in the summer of 2023, he took the leap into the front office world when the Stars hired him as a player development coordinator.
Fast forward almost two years later, and Bishop has gained an entirely new perspective of the hockey world.
“It’s been a learning experience,” Bishop said. “When you’re playing, you don’t get to see what’s going on behind the scenes. It’s kind of nice to learn that side of the game and see how much work goes in to get these guys to this level and get them up to speed. It’s been fun to learn the ins and outs of it.”
Alongside fellow coordinator J.J. McQueen, Bishop’s role revolves largely around aiding in the growth and maturation of Stars prospects. From the AHL and ECHL, down to the junior leagues and college hockey, Bishop is tasked with helping younger players get their feet under them and find their way along the weaving path to the NHL. That includes assessing playing styles, imparting wisdom and being an important point of contact for up-and-comers.
“I go everywhere to see all of the prospects,” Bishop said. “We’ve got four kids in college, four kids in the OHL, two kids out west, a couple of Europeans and one kid in the USHL. I get around to see them, watch them play, and keep in touch with them and their coaches on their development.”
Bishop has found a niche in his new role and learned plenty about the job along the way. He’s also formed a particularly close connection with the players and staff of the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League over the past two years.
As a result, he’s been able to watch players he’s worked with make the leap to the NHL and grow their roots, including Oskar Bäck, Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven.
“It’s a lot of fun to be in the locker room with them, keep in touch and watch their success over the last couple of years,” Bishop said. “Seeing some of the kids coming up from the American League and the success they’re having is pretty neat.”
“I guess part of the pleasure of the job is, at a young age like that, you don’t necessarily understand what it takes and what the NHL guys do on a daily basis,” added Bishop. “It’s fun to teach them and help them realize how difficult it is to make it to the NHL.”
But it’s not just prospects. Bishop is still close with a number of current Stars that he was teammates with during his three seasons in Victory Green. That includes Jake Oettinger, who was drafted by the organization in 2017 and took the helm as starter shortly after Bishop retired.
“From the start, he’s been unreal with me,” Oettinger said. “He’s helped me so much and helped me feel comfortable. He’s been such a good resource for me. There’s no one better to talk to about your situation than someone that has been in your exact situation. He’s had the exact same role as me and knows what comes with it. Especially early on in your career when you have a guy who’s been through the ringer to help you, it’s invaluable. I owe him a lot.”
Oettinger initially met Bishop at training camp, and then spent the entirety of the 2020 playoffs with him in the bubble. That turned out to be an invaluable opportunity for the young goaltender to form a lasting bond with the veteran and pick his brain on the tricks of the trade.
“He’s been with me every step of the way from when I was the third string goalie here to moving my way up,” Oettinger said. “All the ups and downs that come with the position, I think he’s prepared me for that. Also, just teaching me the game.
“He’s so smart and thinks about the game so well,” he added. “One of his best attributes is his hockey IQ. I was so raw when I first got here, and he saw my game and so many things that helped me get better. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was an NHL goalie coach in his future if he wants it.”
On the ice, Bishop was a stronghold in the crease for the Stars. From a thrilling 2019 First Round series victory against Nashville, to a heroic 52-save showing in Game 7 of the Second Round against St. Louis, to a second-place finish in the Vezina race and a historic win in the 2020 Winter Classic, Bishop left an indelible mark on the organization as a player.
Now, he’s adding onto it in his new role as he looks to help the Stars of both today and tomorrow take the next step in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.
“We definitely have the talent,” Bishop said. “As you know, the playoffs are a different thing altogether and it can go either way. Just try to stay healthy and you have to get some bounces along the way, but we definitely have the team that can give us the best chance.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh_Clark02.