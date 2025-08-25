2025-26 Player Profile: Roope Hintz
After a season of ebbs and flows, the Stars’ top center will look to surge under a new coaching staff in the year ahead
Age: 28
Birthplace: Nokia, Finland
Height/Weight: 6-3, 213
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 28 goals, 39 assists, 67 points, 16:53 avg. TOI in 76 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points, 17:42 avg. TOI in 17 games
Contract: On third year of eight-year deal that averages $8.45 million per season
Performance evaluation: In his first year since 2021 without Joe Pavelski on his right wing, Hintz was sort of up and down. He started the season averaging about a point per game in October, fell to a half a point a game in November and December, went back to a point a game in January and then was all over the place around the 4 Nations Face-Off. He then crushed it in March, tallying 22 points (5 goals, 17 assists) in a 14-game span before flopping with the rest of the team with two assists during an 0-5-2 stretch to end the regular season. The interesting part is Hintz’s performance often dictated how the Stars fared in the standings. Just looking at the numbers alone, Dallas was 22-3-0 in games where Hintz scored a goal. He still is the team’s no. 1 center, despite averaging 16:53 in time on ice per game. His 160 shots on goal were behind both Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston, but ahead of Matt Duchene. He took the second most faceoffs on the team and won 53.9 percent of them. He missed six games with two separate upper body injuries, but was otherwise very durable.
Expectations for 2025-26: Hintz is in an interesting place in his career. He is viewed by many as the team’s top center, but he often doesn’t get those minutes. He was ninth among Stars’ forwards in even strength time on ice at 12:55. Part of the reason for that is he keeps his average shift time low at 0:45 so he can stay fresh. It’s something the new coaching staff will have to look at, especially if they plan on playing Hintz with Mikko Rantanen, who generally stays out a little longer. Hintz has seen his points per game slowly decline in recent years from 1.03 in 2022-23, to 0.81 the next season, to 0.88 last year. He is a consistent contributor, but there is always the feeling he could do a little more. Hintz was a scoring machine in March last season and was among the playoff leaders in scoring in 2023 with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 19 games. So why can’t he do that more consistently? He might get the chance this year. He has had great chemistry with Robertson and Pavelski in the past and there is a chance that Hintz plays this season with Robertson and Rantanen. That really would be a fantastic first line, and he should be able to take advantage. In fact, you could say his inconsistency might have been caused by some line shuffling last year. This year, that might change. He’s one of the team’s bigger and faster forwards, so it’s a matter of taking advantage of the situation. At age 28 and with nearly 500 games under his belt, it seems this could be a season when he jumps up to join the top centers in the league on the scoresheet. Since the 24-point playoff performance in 2023, Hintz has just 20 points in 32 playoff games over the past two years. Dallas could definitely benefit from a bigger output in the postseason as well.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.