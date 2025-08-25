2025-26 Player Profile: Roope Hintz

Expectations for 2025-26: Hintz is in an interesting place in his career. He is viewed by many as the team’s top center, but he often doesn’t get those minutes. He was ninth among Stars’ forwards in even strength time on ice at 12:55. Part of the reason for that is he keeps his average shift time low at 0:45 so he can stay fresh. It’s something the new coaching staff will have to look at, especially if they plan on playing Hintz with Mikko Rantanen, who generally stays out a little longer. Hintz has seen his points per game slowly decline in recent years from 1.03 in 2022-23, to 0.81 the next season, to 0.88 last year. He is a consistent contributor, but there is always the feeling he could do a little more. Hintz was a scoring machine in March last season and was among the playoff leaders in scoring in 2023 with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 19 games. So why can’t he do that more consistently? He might get the chance this year. He has had great chemistry with Robertson and Pavelski in the past and there is a chance that Hintz plays this season with Robertson and Rantanen. That really would be a fantastic first line, and he should be able to take advantage. In fact, you could say his inconsistency might have been caused by some line shuffling last year. This year, that might change. He’s one of the team’s bigger and faster forwards, so it’s a matter of taking advantage of the situation. At age 28 and with nearly 500 games under his belt, it seems this could be a season when he jumps up to join the top centers in the league on the scoresheet. Since the 24-point playoff performance in 2023, Hintz has just 20 points in 32 playoff games over the past two years. Dallas could definitely benefit from a bigger output in the postseason as well.