2025-26 Player Profile: Ilya Lyubushkin
After earning the trust of the coaching staff in his first year in Dallas, the veteran defenseman will look to serve in a similarly reliable role in 2025-26
Age: 31
Birthplace: Moscow, Russia
Height/Weight: 6-2, 200
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 1 goal, 13 assists, 14 points, 17:23 avg. TOI in 80 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 0 goals, 3 assists, 17:03 avg. TOI in 14 games
Contract: Entering second year of three-year contract that averages $3.25 million per season
Performance evaluation: Lyubushkin’s first season in Dallas turned into a pleasant surprise for both player and team. For the defenseman, it was a rare dose of stability in an otherwise chaotic first six NHL seasons. He played in 80 of 82 regular season games (a new career-high) and was able to spend them all in Victory Green after playing for four different teams (Arizona, Toronto, Buffalo and Anaheim) in the previous three seasons. Meanwhile, the Stars got a reliable right-handed defender that could play important minutes on the second and third pairings. While one of the top moments of Lyubushkin’s year was snapping a goal drought that lasted nearly two years (720 days, to be exact) with a tally on March 4 against New Jersey, he provided plenty of other positives on the Dallas blue line. Lyubushkin averaged 17:23 time on ice per game, including 2:23 shorthanded which put him second on the team behind only Esa Lindell. He finished plus-5 in the regular season and posted 136 blocks (2nd on team) and 84 hits (3rd on team). The 31-year-old spent a large chunk of the season skating alongside Thomas Harley, and the two formed a balanced pairing. He also spent time next to Lindell, and the duo created a shutdown option for the Stars. Lyubushkin played in all seven games of the First Round against Colorado, surpassing 21 minutes of ice time in each of the first three games. He also played in all six games of the Second Round and Game 1 of the Western Conference Final before serving as a healthy scratch in the final four games of the Stars’ playoff run.
Expectations for 2025-26: It’s clear that Lyubushkin has earned the trust of the Dallas management as well as assistant coach Alain Nasreddine. His flexibility and steadiness helped him earn a starting spot on the blue line out of the gate last season and get a leg up on a crowded defensive room that also included Matt Dumba, Nils Lundkvist and Brendan Smith. Even after Lian Bichsel was called up and Cody Ceci was acquired at the trade deadline, Lyubushkin retained his spot in the lineup. He’s become a valuable depth option for the Stars, especially as a righty who can play in crunch time situations and while shorthanded. With Nasreddine still running the defense and penalty kill and the only other right-handed defensemen being Lundkvist and Alex Petrovic, it feels as though no. 46 will play another steady role in the Stars’ back end this season. There are still a number of questions surrounding how the Dallas defense will shake out, and most should be answered throughout training camp and the preseason. But after a successful first season in Victory Green, Lyubushkin should continue to serve as a reliable piece of the Stars’ defensive puzzle in the season ahead.