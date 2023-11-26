Granlund, Hoffman boost Sharks past Canucks in 3rd

Granlund and Hoffman each also had an assist, Ty Emberson scored his first NHL goal, and Tomas Hertl and Calen Addison each had two assists for the Sharks (3-16-2), who had lost three straight, including a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens here Friday. Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves.

Vancouver defeated San Jose twice earlier this month, 10-1 here Nov. 2 and 3-1 at Rogers Arena on Nov. 20.

"Think about where we were three weeks ago against this team, and how far we've come and the progress we've made," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "No one's probably faced more adversity than we have, and these guys have stuck together and all they've done is come here and get better every day. I give them a ton of credit."