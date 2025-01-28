Celebrini wears Boston College jersey after losing friendly wager to Smith

There are friendships, and there are rivalries, and Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini have found the perfect balance between the two.

With their old colleges meeting on the ice over the weekend (Smith played hockey at Boston College, Celebrini at Boston University), the San Jose Sharks rookies made a friendly wager with high stakes.

The bet was simple: loser wears the other player’s college jersey to Monday’s game. With BC’s wins over BU, it was Celebrini who came to the SAP Center wearing Smith’s old sweater.