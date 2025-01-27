NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 27

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Prime)

The matchup will feature at least one player from each country participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, with forwards Elias Pettersson (Sweden), and J.T. Miller (USA), defenseman Quinn Hughes (USA) and goalie Kevin Lankinen (Finland) from the Canucks, and Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and goalie Jordan Binnington representing Canada. The two teams also enter the week closely trailing the Calgary Flames for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

Pittsburgh Penguins at Utah Hockey Club (9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins complete a season-high seven-game road trip at Utah. Crosby, who ranks ninth all-time in points, including 606 goals, has scored in an NHL-record 42 arenas and could make it 43 with a goal at Delta Center. Utah begins a four-game homestand looking for some traction; it is 8-11-4 at home.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Sharks, is among the rookie leaders in goals, assists and points this season. He'll play Matty Beniers and the Kraken in a matchup of two young stars. Beniers, the No. 2 pick by Seattle at the 2021 NHL Draft, won the Calder Trophy as the League’s top rookie in 2022-23.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)

Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, and defenseman Niko Mikkola will play Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen prior to them being teammates for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. All five are also Stanley Cup winners, with Florida winning last season and Teravainen winning with Chicago in 2015. The Panthers have won the past seven games against the Blackhawks at home.

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)

The Original Six showdown could feature up to five players from the United States' roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, with Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Charlie McAvoy going against Rangers forwards Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Adam Fox. New York enters the week looking to start a new point streak after its 10-game run (7-0-3) ended with a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. It has won the past four meetings against Boston, which seeks a three-game winning streak for just the second time this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP)

This will be the 19th meeting between Connor McDavid of the Oilers, and Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs. McDavid, Edmonton's captain, has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in those games and Matthews, the Toronto captain, has 20 points (13 goals, seven assists). Matthews enters with the better head-to-head record, going 12-4-2 in those games; McDavid is 6-10-2.