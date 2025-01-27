Celebrini, Wolf highlight NHL.com’s Rookie All-Star Team

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, to mark the midway point of the season, NHL.com presents the Rookie All-Star Team:

Goalie

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames: Calgary traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils on June 19, 2024, leaving the door open for the 23-year-old to make his mark. A seventh-round pick (No. 214) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Wolf leads all first-year goalies (minimum 10 games played) in wins (18), is second in save percentage (.916) and goals-against average (2.54), and is tied with Leevi Merilainen of the Ottawa Senators in shutouts (two) in 27 games (all starts). Wolf has split time this season with Dan Vladar (6-10-5, .886, 3.12 in 21 games).

Wolf's .841 high danger save percentage ranks is in the 91st percentile, well above the League average (.806), according to NHL EDGE statistics.

"When he is on he beats the play a lot, so he's in position and he makes hard saves look relatively easy," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "Then it's the rebound control; he seems to know where he's putting them when he's on. But I think his biggest strength is how he reads the play. He arrives a lot of times on his feet, when most goaltenders would be sliding over to make a save."

Defensemen

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: Hutson, who turns 21 on Feb. 14, has impressed in his first full professional season. A second-round pick (No. 62) at the 2022 NHL Draft, he leads all NHL rookies in assists (36) and points (39), primary assists (16), power-play points (16), blocked shots (72) and time on ice (22:38) in 49 games. He's in the 95th percentile in skating distance by NHL players at 164.45 miles, per NHL EDGE statistics. Since Dec. 1, Hutson is fourth among all defensemen with 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 26 games despite being 48th in average time on ice (22:11).

Hutson had 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a sophomore at Boston University and signed an entry-level contract April 12 after the Terriers lost a Frozen Four semifinal 2-1 to eventual champion University of Denver.

"I think he deserves to be in the conversation for the Calder because he's had a pretty good year so far," said his brother, Cole Hutson, a defenseman with Boston University and gold medalist for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. "Obviously it's only halfway over, so he's got to finish it off pretty strong. But he's already up there in points and when you're doing that, that's pretty impressive."