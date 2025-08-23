NHL EDGE stats leaders for San Jose Sharks

2. Askarov's long-range save percentage

The Sharks were the only NHL team last season to have five different goalies make at least five starts (Alexandar Georgiev, Mackenzie Blackwood, Vitek Vanecek, Yaroslav Askarov, Georgi Romanov). Askarov, the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, emerged from that pack and could be in line to get the majority of games this season. The 23-year-old, who was acquired from the Nashville Predators last offseason, went 4-6-2 in 13 games (12 starts) with an .896 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average. The Sharks allowed 31.8 shots on goal per game last season, the second-most in the NHL behind only the Anaheim Ducks (32.3).

Askarov's long-range save percentage last season was perfect (59 shots faced, 59 saves); he was the only goalie in the League who faced at least 50 long-range shots without allowing a goal. Askarov, who was also above the NHL average in both high-danger save percentage (.814; average: .803) and midrange save percentage (.892; average: 887), could also benefit from the Sharks additions this offseason in veteran defensemen Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg and Nick Leddy. San Jose lost 15 one-goal games in regulation last season, four more than any other team in the League.

3. Smith's average shot speed

The Sharks led the League in goals (61), assists (98) and points (159) by rookies last season. Forward Will Smith, one of Celebrini's most-frequent linemates last season, also ranked highly among rookies in goals (18; sixth), assists (27; fourth) and points (45; fourth). Only Zack Bolduc (11 in 23 games) had more goals than Smith (10 in 23 games) from Feb. 27 through the end of the regular season. Celebrini and Smith factored on the same goal 18 times, including 10 third-period goals and seven power-play goals.

Smith, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, showcased an electric shot in his first NHL season. He ranked among the forward leaders in average shot speed (63.24 mph; 91st percentile) and top shot speed (92.20 mph; 89th percentile), while his 12 goals on wrist shots was third on the Sharks behind only Tyler Toffoli (20) and Celebrini (17). Smith was also a standout in the following shooting categories:

• Midrange shots on goal: 56 (86th percentile)

• Midrange goals: 8 (85th percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 27 (95th percentile)

• Long-range goals: 2 (93rd percentile)

San Jose has one of the best young cores in the League and could soon see the NHL debuts of defenseman Sam Dickinson (No. 11 pick in 2024) and forward Michael Misa (No. 2 pick in 2025 NHL Draft). Under Ryan Warsofsky, who at 37 years old is the youngest head coach in the NHL, contending for a playoff spot could be a realistic possibility this season.

