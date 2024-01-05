Tomas Hertl Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced today that San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been named as an All-Star for the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Feb. 3. This will be Hertl’s second appearance at the All-Star Game.

Hertl, 30, leads the Sharks with 28 points and 13 goals and is second on the club with 15 assists. He posted nine goals in December, the best single-month goal-scoring total of his career, finishing tied for fifth in the NHL in goals and leading the league in road tallies (nine) in the final month of 2023.

The centerman recorded his sixth-career hat trick on Dec. 5, including two extra-attacker goals to help the Sharks earn a come-from-behind win against the New York Islanders, and followed up with another multi-goal effort with two scores, one extra-attacker marker, against the Detroit Red Wings in the following game, leading the Sharks to an overtime win after overcoming a 4-0 deficit in the second period. It was the second time in his career that Hertl tallied multiple goals in consecutive games, the first time since his second and third career games, Oct. 5 (two goals vs. Phoenix) and Oct. 8 (four goals vs. New York Rangers), 2013.

Hertl has climbed the Sharks franchise record book in 2023-24, passing Owen Nolan for fifth on the Sharks’ all-time goals list with his 207th career goal (Nov. 20 vs. Vancouver). He also jumped Nolan for sixth on both the Sharks’ all-time points list with his 452nd career point on Oct. 17 vs. Carolina (assist), and the team’s multi-point games list with his 110th (Nov. 25 vs. Vancouver). He became the seventh player in team history to appear in 700 games with his appearance on Dec. 31 at Colorado.

Hertl earned NHL Second Star of the Week honors on Dec. 11 after posting six points (five goals, one assist) in three games, helping the Sharks to a 2-0-1 record to close out a six-game road trip. He was named Sharks co-Player of the Year in 2018-19, was the team’s co-Rookie of the Year in 2013-14 and has earned Sharks Player of the Month twice in his career. Internationally, Hertl has represented Czechia at the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2022 IIHF World Championships.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound native of Praha, Czechia was selected by San Jose in the first round (17th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.