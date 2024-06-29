The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) concluded the 2024 NHL Draft making nine selections overall, including seven today, following the selections of Macklin Celebrini and Sam Dickinson in Round One with the first overall and 11th overall selections, respectively, on June 28.
Sharks select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Draft
For their first selection on Day Two, the Sharks selected forward Igor Chernyshov from Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with the first pick of the second round (33rdoverall). Chernyshov split the 2023-24 season between Dynamo Moscow and MHK Dynamo Moscow of the MHL, recording four points (three goals, one assist) in 34 games in the KHL and 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 22 MHL games.
Chernyshov finished sixth in scoring on MHK Dynamo Moskva despite his limited MHL run on the year and ranked fifth among league U-19 skaters with 1.27 points per game. He registered two of his three KHL goals for the season in a five-game span from Jan. 6-13, lighting the lamp in a 7-1 win over Kunlun Red Star on Jan. 6 and in a 6-1 victory against Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod on Jan. 13.
The six-foot-three, 204-pound native of Penza, Russia served as an alternate captain for MHK Dynamo Moscow in the 2022-23 season, when he clicked at a point-per-game pace with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 38 games. He scored his first career KHL goal that season, coming Jan. 3, 2023 against CSKA Moscow.
For San Jose’s second selection on Day Two, the Sharks selected defenseman Leo Sahlin Wallenius from Vaxjo Lakers J20 of Sweden’s J20 Nationell junior league with the 21st pick of the second round (53rd overall). Sahlin Wallenius was named the league’s best defenseman in 2023-24 after leading league blue-liners with 31 assists, finishing second among the group with 42 points, fourth with a plus-20 rating and tied for sixth with 11 goals in 43 games played.
He logged 14 multi-point games over the course of his season in J20 Nationell play, including three consecutive multi-point efforts from Nov. 15-19 with seven points (two goals, five assists) over those three contests. Sahlin Wallenius, who was an alternate captain for his club in 2023-24, led the Lakers in scoring, co-led in assists and was fifth in goals.
In international play, the six-foot, 180-pound native of Skovde, Sweden was an alternate captain for Sweden at the 2024 U-18 World Junior Championship, helping his club to a Bronze Medal after posting three assists in seven games at the tournament.
For the Sharks’ third selection on Day Two, San Jose selected forward Carson Wetsch from the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the 17th pick of the third round (82ndoverall). In his 2023-24 campaign, he tied for fourth on the Hitmen with 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 67 games and ranked third on the club with 25 goals, which tied for 11th-most among U-18 WHL skaters. He registered a hat trick with three goals on Feb. 4 against the Edmonton Oil Kings, one of 13 multi-point games and four multi-goal efforts on the year.
In international play, he was an alternate captain for Canada at the 2024 U-18 World Junior Championship and helped the team win a Gold Medal after posting three points (two goals, one assist) in six contests.
The six-foot-one, 203-pound native of North Vancouver, Canada also won a Gold Medal at the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, finishing with three points (one goal, two assists) in five games at the tournament.
For the Sharks’ fourth selection on Day Two, San Jose selected goaltender Christian Kirsch from Zug U20 of the U20-Elit, Swiss junior league with the 19th pick of the fourth round (115th overall). He led EV Zug U20 to a Swiss junior championship in 2023-24, finishing the playoffs with a record of 7-3-1 in 11 games with 2.17 GAA and one shutout. Kirsch led Switzerland’s U20-Elit league with 22 wins and tied for second with three shutouts, finishing the regular season with a record of 22-5-1 with a 2.32 GAA.
In international play, he represented his home country at the 2023 and 2024 U-18 World Junior Championships, most recently going 1-3-1 at the tournament with a 3.59 GAA and .872 SV%.
The six-foot-four, 192-pound native of Basel, Switzerland was drafted by the Green Bay Gamblers in the sixth round of the United States Hockey League (USHL) Phase 2 Draft in 2023. He is the first-ever Swiss-born goaltender and fourth-ever Swiss-born player drafted by San Jose.
For the team's fifth selection on Day Two, San Jose selected defenseman Colton Roberts from the Vancouver Giants (WHL) with the second pick of the fifth round (131st overall). He finished second among Vancouver Giants defensemen with 27 points and 20 assists and ranked third among the group with seven goals in 62 games in his 2023-24 campaign. Roberts tied for fourth among first-time draft-eligible WHL defensemen in scoring and was fourth among the group with 0.44 points per game last season.
The six-foot-four, 204-pound native of Ridge Meadows, British Columbia registered points in three consecutive games played twice this past season, logging three points (two goals, one assist) from Dec. 16-27 and three points (three assists) from Feb. 2-9. Roberts registered 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 129 career WHL games, including four multi-point games and one multi-goal effort last year.
For the team's sixth selection on Day Two, the Sharks selected defenseman Nate Misskey from the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in the fifth round (143rd overall). In his 2023-24 campaign, he served as an alternative captain for Victoria, finishing the regular season with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) and a team-high plus-11 rating in 44 games.
The six-foot-four, 210-pound native of Melfort, Saskatchewan ranked 16th among WHL defensemen with a 0.77 points-per-game scoring clip.
For the team's seventh selection of Day Two, San Jose selected with their final selection Yaroslav Korostelyov from SKA-1946 St. Petersburg of the MHL with the second pick of the seventh round (194th overall). He went 12-8-2 overall this past season in the Russian junior league with a 2.84 GAA, .932 SV% and three shutouts, ranking second among the league’s U-19 netminders in save percentage and tied for sixth in the age group in shutouts. Korostelyov helped lead SKA St. Petersburg’s junior squad to points in all six games played with the team with a 4-0-2 record, 2.16 GAA, .936 SV% and a shutout. He started the season with SKA-Yunior Krasnogorsk, where he went 8-8-0 with a 3.07 GAA, .931 SV% and two shutouts.
The six-foot-one, 161-pound native of St. Petersburg, Russia made 40 or more saves nine times in 22 games played over the course of the year and made a season-high 56 stops on 58 shots faced in a 3-2 win against Sakhalinskiye Akuly on Jan. 9. He also logged a 45-save performance in a 5-0 shutout win over Taifun Primorsky Krai on Jan 14.