Sharks select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Draft

For their first selection on Day Two, the Sharks selected forward Igor Chernyshov from Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with the first pick of the second round (33rdoverall). Chernyshov split the 2023-24 season between Dynamo Moscow and MHK Dynamo Moscow of the MHL, recording four points (three goals, one assist) in 34 games in the KHL and 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 22 MHL games.

Chernyshov finished sixth in scoring on MHK Dynamo Moskva despite his limited MHL run on the year and ranked fifth among league U-19 skaters with 1.27 points per game. He registered two of his three KHL goals for the season in a five-game span from Jan. 6-13, lighting the lamp in a 7-1 win over Kunlun Red Star on Jan. 6 and in a 6-1 victory against Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod on Jan. 13.

The six-foot-three, 204-pound native of Penza, Russia served as an alternate captain for MHK Dynamo Moscow in the 2022-23 season, when he clicked at a point-per-game pace with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 38 games. He scored his first career KHL goal that season, coming Jan. 3, 2023 against CSKA Moscow.