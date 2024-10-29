Sharks recall forward Ethan Cardwell from San Jose Barracuda

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled forward Ethan Cardwell from the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL). This is his first recall to the Sharks.

Cardwell, 22, has registered five points (one goal, four assists) through six games with the Barracuda this season, tied for fourth on the club in scoring. He was named AHL First Star of the Night following the team’s most recent contest after registering a goal and two assists with a plus-4 rating in a 5-3 win at Henderson on Oct. 25.

Last year, the forward led the Barracuda in goals with 23, fourth-best among AHL rookies. His 43 points in the 2023-24 campaign was tied for 13th among first-year AHL skaters and ranked fourth on the Barracuda.

Prior to his professional career, Cardwell competed mainly for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), earning Sharks Prospect of the Year presented by Kaiser Permanente in 2022-23 after tallying 90 points (43 goals, 47 assists) in 62 games. He totaled 200 points (94 goals, 106 assists) in 189 career OHL games, his final 137 coming with Barrie after debuting with the Saginaw Spirit in 2018-19. The forward also appeared in 18 games with Surahammars IF of HockeyEttan in Sweden during the 2020-21 season, finishing third on the team with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 18 contests.

The five-foot-11, 180-pound native Oshawa, Ontario was selected by San Jose in the 2021 NHL Draft (fourth round, 121st overall).

In a related move, forward Ty Dellandrea has been placed on Injured Reserve.