Sharks re-sign forward Luke Kunin

GettyImages-2147735907

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Luke Kunin to a one-year contract worth $2.75 million.

"(Luke) shows up every night, and he’s a good example for our young players” said Grier. “(He brings) all the things you look for in players to help show our young players that this is what it takes to be in the NHL and be a professional. We’re really excited to have Luke back and keep growing with him.”

Kunin, 26, appeared in 77 games for the Sharks in the 2023-24 season, scoring 18 points (11 goals, seven assists). It was the fourth time in his career in which he had reached double-digit goals, and was the second-most games he played in a season (82, 2021-22). He led San Jose forwards in hits with 165, and appeared in his 300th NHL game on Nov. 20 at the Vancouver Canucks. Towards the end of the season, Kunin served as an alternate captain for the Sharks.

Kunin, San Jose's nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in each of the past two seasons, is also heavily involved in charitable efforts that benefit juvenile diabetes research. In 2021 he established the Luke Kunin T1D Fund to serve as an ambassador for kids living with Type 1 Diabetes to help raise money that directly benefits the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Last year, he partnered with the Sharks to create a first-of-its-kind collaboration to create a line of LKT1D inspired merchandise sold through the Sharks Pro Shop, with 50-percent of the proceeds going to JDRF.

In total, the LKT1D Fund has raised $11,126.55 for JDRF including $3,073.80 and counting through his merchandise line.

Prior to joining the Sharks, he played for the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild. Over the course of his NHL career, Kunin has totaled 124 points (62 goals, 62 assists) in 359 NHL games and 47 points (27 goals, 20 assists) in 76 career AHL games.

Before he turned pro, Kunin spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons at the University of Wisconsin, captaining the Badgers in his sophomore season and becoming only the second sophomore captain in school history and first in 40 years. Kunin registered 70 points (41 goals, 29 assists) in 69 collegiate games, including an assist on Wisconsin’s lone goal in the 2017 Big Ten Tournament championship game. The forward also spent two seasons playing for the United States National Team Development Program.

In international play, Kunin has represented the United States at junior and senior levels, helping the United States to first-place finishes at the 2015 World U18 Championship and 2017 World Junior Championship, serving as captain on both occasions. Kunin appeared in three games for Team USA at the 2019 World Championship. He also represented USA in the 2024 World Championship, appearing in eight games and recording three points (one goal, two assists).

The six-foot, 197-pound native of Chesterfield, Missouri was originally selected by Minnesota in the 2015 NHL Draft (first round, 15th overall). He was acquired by the Sharks on July 8, 2022 from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward John Leonard and a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

