Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today the Rookie Faceoff Roster for the 2023 Rookie Faceoff in Las Vegas, NV.

The 2023 Rookie Faceoff, which takes place from Sept. 15-18, will feature top prospects from the Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Each team will play three games and will compete against a different opponent in each contest. The Sharks will face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. PT, Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. PT, and Arizona Coyotes on Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. The Sharks will play at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson on Saturday against Vegas.

Those unable to attend San Jose’s three contests can tune in to the audio call live on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks + SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. San Jose Barracuda play-by-play broadcaster Nick Nollenberger will call the action for all Sharks games throughout the tournament’s games. All of the Sharks games will also be streamed via sjsharks.com.

San Jose’s roster features 2023 draft selections Quentin Musty, Kasper Halttunen, Luca Cagnoni, along with several Sharks and San Jose Barracuda players Thomas Bordeleau, Brandon Coe, William Eklund, Danil Gushchin, Tristen Robins, Henry Thrun, and Shakir Mukhamadullin. View full roster.

The full game schedule for the 2023 Rookie Faceoff is as follows. Games will be played at City National Arena (1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135) and The Dollar Loan Center (200 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89012). All times Pacific and schedule is subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 15

Game 1 - SJS vs. LAK, 1 p.m. PT, City National Arena

Game 2 - ARI vs. COL, 3:30 p.m. PT, City National Arena (GHOST Energy Rink)

Game 3 - ANA vs. VGK, 7 p.m. PT, The Dollar Loan Center

Saturday, Sept. 16

Game 1 - LAK vs. ARI, 3:30 p.m. PT, City National Arena

Game 2 - VGK vs. SJS, 7 p.m. PT, The Dollar Loan Center

Sunday, Sept. 17

Game 1 - COL vs. ANA, 1 p.m. PT, City National Arena

Monday, Sept. 18

Game 1 - ARI vs. SJS, 10 a.m. PT, City National Arena

Game 2 - ANA vs. LAK, 12:30 p.m. PT, City National Arena (GHOST Energy Rink)

Game 3 - COL vs. VGK, 3 p.m. PT, City National Arena