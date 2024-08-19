Sharks acquire defenseman Cody Ceci and a 2025 third round draft selection in exchange for Ty Emberson

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Cody Ceci and Edmonton’s third round draft selection in 2025 in exchange for defenseman Ty Emberson.

“Cody is a solid, competitive veteran defenseman who brings a well-rounded skill set to our group," said Grier. "He’s a strong penalty killer who can also contribute offensively and he brings extensive playoff experience. We’re excited to have him join our organization.”

Ceci, 30, posted 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 79 games with Edmonton in last season. His +12 rating was third amongst all Oilers defensemen, he led all team blueliners in short-handed time on ice (205:08) and his 20:01 on-ice per game was fourth amongst team blueliners. Ceci ranked third on the team in blocked shots (106) and sixth in hits (91). 2023-24 was Ceci’s second career season with 20+ assists and the 25 points were the fourth-highest total of his career.

He also added five points (two goals, three assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Edmonton.

In 786 NHL games with Ottawa, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Edmonton, Ceci has collected 211 points (48 goals, 163 assists), along with 170 penalty minutes.

Ceci has also appeared in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Ottawa, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Edmonton and posted 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) and 20 penalty minutes, including scoring the series-clinching, game-winning goal in game 7 against Los Angeles in the 2022 Western Conference First Round.

Internationally, Ceci has been selected to represent Team Canada on several occasions, including the 2016 World Championships where he won a Gold medal.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound Ottawa, Ontario native was originally selected by Ottawa in the 2012 NHL Draft (first round, 15th overall).

Emberson appeared in 30 games with San Jose in 2023-24 after being claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers on Sept. 30, 2023. He posted ten points (one goal, nine assists) and six penalty minutes.