Game Recap: Sharks vs Kings 12/27

Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the third period, and Trevor Lewis and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Kings (20-7-4), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games. David Rittich made 24 saves.

“Having three days off, we tried to get our legs under us in the first,” Lewis said. “Obviously, got a little rust out, and we got back to our game.”

Kaapo Kahkonen made 38 saves for the Sharks (9-23-3), who have lost six straight games following a season-long four-game point streak (3-0-1).

“It just got away from us,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “We got demoralized.”

Lewis gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead at 3:10 of the second, 13 seconds after Fiala’s goal. He took advantage of a turnover behind the Sharks’ net and scored with a backhand.

“We were playing good hockey until those first two goals, and then the game kind of got away from us,” San Jose center Mikael Granlund said. “We got to be better at those situations.”