Patrick Marleau named as part of 2024 Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Class

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame (BASHOF) Class of 2024 Enshrinement, presented in part by KNBR 680 AM, will be held on Monday, May 6 at the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero in San Francisco. The star-studded Class of 2024 inductees includes Patrick Marleau (Hockey), Brian Sabean (Distinguished), John Taylor (Football), Jenny Thompson (Swimming) and Chris Wondolowski (Soccer).

Tables of eight (8) guests for the induction ceremony, which includes a seated dinner, are now on sale for $5,500 and can be purchased online at bashof.org. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Northern California.

The Class of 2024 represents a diverse swath of Bay Area sports, and each individual inductee has reached an elite level of success within their field.

“We are extremely excited to induct the 2024 class into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame (BASHOF),” said Mario Alioto, Board Chair of BASHOF. “Each of these individuals has achieved a rare level of success during their careers and helped bring worldwide attention to the Bay Area. It’s especially gratifying that this class also recognizes athletes in several sports that have been historically underrepresented in BASHOF relative to their positive impact on the greater Bay Area community.”

The Class of 2024 includes individuals who have earned a wide-range of honors, awards and accolades, including being selected to their representative Hall of Fame, League Championships, Olympic Gold Medals, Most Valuable Player Awards, and All-Star Games.

Patrick Marleau: NHL’s all-time leader in games played; 2x Olympic Gold Medalist (2010, 2014), World Cup of Hockey Gold Medal (2004), 4x NHL All-Star; San Jose Sharks All-Time Leading Scorer

NHL’s all-time leader in games played; 2x Olympic Gold Medalist (2010, 2014), World Cup of Hockey Gold Medal (2004), 4x NHL All-Star; San Jose Sharks All-Time Leading Scorer Brian Sabean : 3x World Series Champion General Manager (2010, 2012, 2014), Executive of the Year Award (2003), Seven Postseason Appearances (1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2010, 2012, and 2014); Longest tenured General Manager in San Francisco Giants history (20 seasons)

: 3x World Series Champion General Manager (2010, 2012, 2014), Executive of the Year Award (2003), Seven Postseason Appearances (1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2010, 2012, and 2014); Longest tenured General Manager in San Francisco Giants history (20 seasons) John Taylor: 3x Super Bowl Champion (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX); 2x Pro Bowl (1988, 1989); NFL 1980’s All Decade Team; Second-Team All Pro (1989)

3x Super Bowl Champion (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX); 2x Pro Bowl (1988, 1989); NFL 1980’s All Decade Team; Second-Team All Pro (1989) Jenny Thompson: International Swimming Hall of Fame; Most Gold Medals by a Female Swimmer in Olympic Games History (8x), 3x Silver Medals (1992, 2004 [2]), Bronze Medal (2000); 15 World Swimming Records; 19 NCAA National Individual and Relay Titles at Stanford University.

International Swimming Hall of Fame; Most Gold Medals by a Female Swimmer in Olympic Games History (8x), 3x Silver Medals (1992, 2004 [2]), Bronze Medal (2000); 15 World Swimming Records; 19 NCAA National Individual and Relay Titles at Stanford University. Chris Wondolowski: 2x MLS Cup Champion;MLS All-Time Leading Goal Scorer; MLS MVP (2012); 2x MLS Golden Boot (2010, 2012); 3x MLS Best XI (2010, 2011, 2012); 5x MLS All-Star

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 1979 by Lou Spadia, former president of the San Francisco 49ers. Spadia had long dreamed of a Hall of Fame to honor the Bay Area’s athletic legends which simultaneously raised funds to help kids play sports. For more than 40 years, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame has enshrined 185 athletes and donated more than $4 million to youth organizations in our local Bay Area communities.

Special Olympics Northern California (SONC) enriches the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports, health, leadership and inclusive schools programs. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization offers free year-round programming in 44 counties across Northern California, empowering athletes to be their best both on and off the field. More information is available at SONC.org.