Next Wave Report: October 20

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

has been named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Oct. 20 after recording his first shutout of the season on Oct. 17, seventh of his career, with Prince George. He finished the contest at Seattle stopping a season-high 36 shots faced. Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) was named San Jose Sharks Prospect of the Week on Oct. 16 after recording three goals and one assist in his first two games of the season with Denver. He leads his team in goals (3), points (6), and is tied for first in assists (3) to start the season.

BARRACUDA

and each recorded their first AHL point in San Jose’s 7-6 overtime win over Bakersfield on Oct. 11. Musty finished the contest posting his first AHL multi-point game (1g, 1a) while Lund finished with a team-leading three-assist game. Ethan Cardwell collected his first goal, a power-play strike, of the 2025-26 campaign with the Barracuda in the win over Bakersfield on Oct 11. Cardwell’s goal proved to be the game-winner.

collected his first goal, a power-play strike, of the 2025-26 campaign with the Barracuda in the win over Bakersfield on Oct 11. Cardwell’s goal proved to be the game-winner. Gabriel Carriere stopped 19 pucks on 21 shots faced (.905 SV%) in his first appearance of the season in the contest against the Bakersfield Condors on Oct. 18.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

helped the Thunder earn a point in a shootout in his league debut (ECHL) during the club’s home opener against Allen (Oct. 18). He finished the game making 31 saves on 33 shots faced (.939 SV%) Noah Beck (Wichita, ECHL) made his ECHL debut with the Thunder on Oct. 18 against Allen. Beck finished the contest logging two shots on goal along with a +1 plus/minus rating.

has tallied seven points (3g, 4a) in his first six games as a freshman with Michigan. He recorded multi-point efforts in his first two games, tallying a combined two goals and two assists in that span. Zack Sharp (Western Michigan, NCHC) potted his first goal of the season with Western Michigan in the second game of a doubleheader against Ferris State (6-4 W). Sharp is in his sophomore campaign with the Broncos.

has tallied a point (1g, 3a) in four of his first six games of the 2025-26 campaign in his junior year with Penn State. He posted his first goal, a power-play strike, of the season on Oct. 18 against Long Island and an assist in back-to-back games from Oct. 10-17. Joey Muldowney ( UConn, HE) found the back of the net in each contest of a doubleheader at Colorado College on Oct. 3-4. He leads UConn skaters in goals (3) and is tied for first in points (3) to start the campaign.

ranks tied for third in assists (3) and points (3) among Univ. of New Brunswick defensemen. He is in his first season with the club after spending the previous two seasons at the University of Vermont (NCAA). Teddy Mutryn (Moncton, QMJHL) ranks tied for fifth in points (6), tied for sixth in goals (2), and tied for seventh in assists (4) among his team in his first season in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats.

has tallied points (4g, 3a) in five of his first seven games in the WHL with the Prince Albert Raiders. He ranks tied for second in goals and tied for fifth in points (7) among Raiders’ skaters this season. Haoxi (Simon) Wang (Oshawa, OHL) recorded assists (4a) in three-straight games from Oct. 4-10, including his first multi-assist game of the campaign on Oct. 4 at Barrie. Wang is in his second season with Oshawa.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL