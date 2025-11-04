Next Wave Report: November 4

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Max Heise (Prince Albert, WHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Nov. 4) after recording his first-career hat trick at the WHL level with Prince Albert in the 6-4 victory over Moose Jaw on Nov. 1. Heise extended his point streak to season-long five-consecutive games, tallying five goals and two assists in that span.

was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Nov. 4) after recording his first-career hat trick at the WHL level with Prince Albert in the 6-4 victory over Moose Jaw on Nov. 1. Heise extended his point streak to season-long five-consecutive games, tallying five goals and two assists in that span. Christian Kirsch (Kitchener, OHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Oct. 31. Kirsch recorded his first OHL shutout, stopping 19 pucks in the 3-0 victory against Sudbury. Kirsch has recorded a win in four-straight contests and has made a combined 84 saves on 88 shots faced.

BARRACUDA

Cam Lund has tallied assists (6a) in four of his first seven games of the season with the San Jose Barracuda. His assist total leads all Barracuda skaters this season.

has tallied assists (6a) in four of his first seven games of the season with the San Jose Barracuda. His assist total leads all Barracuda skaters this season. Luca Cagnoni has recorded points (1g, 2a) in two of his past four games played, including his first goal and first multi-point effort of the season on Oct. 25 in the 3-2 victory against Milwaukee. Cagnoni leads Barracuda blueliners in all scoring categories (2g, 2a).

has recorded points (1g, 2a) in two of his past four games played, including his first goal and first multi-point effort of the season on Oct. 25 in the 3-2 victory against Milwaukee. Cagnoni leads Barracuda blueliners in all scoring categories (2g, 2a). Ethan Cardwell was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda on Nov. 2 and made his 2025-26 debut with the Sharks the same day. Be­fore his recall, Cardwell tallied four points (2g, 2a) in seven games with the Barracuda.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Noah Beck (Wichita, ECHL) has potted a goal in three of his past five games with the Thunder. He leads Wichita defensemen in goals (3) and points (5) and is tied for second in assists (2).

has potted a goal in three of his past five games with the Thunder. He leads Wichita defensemen in goals (3) and points (5) and is tied for second in assists (2). Matt Davis (Wichita, ECHL) recorded his first ECHL shutout in his second career start with the Thunder, stopping 41 pucks in the 1-0 victory against Rapid City on Oct. 24. Davis has posted a .909 SV% or better in five of his first six appearances with the Thunder.

recorded his first ECHL shutout in his second career start with the Thunder, stopping 41 pucks in the 1-0 victory against Rapid City on Oct. 24. Davis has posted a .909 SV% or better in five of his first six appearances with the Thunder. Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) collected his third multi-point effort of the season with Denver in the 6-0 victory against the Univ. of Alaska-Anchorage on Nov. 1. Pohlkamp leads NCAA blueliners in goals (5), tied for fifth in points per game (1.13) and in points (9).

collected his third multi-point effort of the season with Denver in the 6-0 victory against the Univ. of Alaska-Anchorage on Nov. 1. Pohlkamp leads NCAA blueliners in goals (5), tied for fifth in points per game (1.13) and in points (9). Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) found the back of the net in three-straight contests from Oct. 18-25, tallying three goals in that span. He leads his club in goals (5) and is tied for third in points (6).

found the back of the net in three-straight contests from Oct. 18-25, tallying three goals in that span. He leads his club in goals (5) and is tied for third in points (6). Zack Sharp (Western Michigan, NCHC) posted his second multi-point game (1g, 1a) of the season, finishing the contest on Oct. 24 in the 5-2 win against Michigan matching a career-high +3 rating at the NCAA level. He ranks second in goals (2), tied for second in assists (3), and third in points (5) among his club’s blueliners this season.

posted his second multi-point game (1g, 1a) of the season, finishing the contest on Oct. 24 in the 5-2 win against Michigan matching a career-high +3 rating at the NCAA level. He ranks second in goals (2), tied for second in assists (3), and third in points (5) among his club’s blueliners this season. Brandon Svoboda (Boston Univ., HE) recorded a career-high four-point game (2g, 2a) at the collegiate level with Boston Univ. on Nov. 1 at Univ. of Maine. His two goals in the contest matched a career high and his multi-point game was his fourth of his career with the Terriers.

recorded a career-high four-point game (2g, 2a) at the collegiate level with Boston Univ. on Nov. 1 at Univ. of Maine. His two goals in the contest matched a career high and his multi-point game was his fourth of his career with the Terriers. D Colton Roberts (Colorado College, NCHC), Nate Misskey (UMass-Lowell, HE) , and F Richard Gallant (Harvard, ECAC) each collected their first goal at the collegiate level with each of their respective teams. Roberts is riding a three-game point streak (1g, 3a) with an assist in each contest.

, and F each collected their first goal at the collegiate level with each of their respective teams. Roberts is riding a three-game point streak (1g, 3a) with an assist in each contest. Eli Barnett (New Brunswick, AUS) ranks fourth in assists (4), assists (4) and tied for fifth in plus-minus (+2) among New Brunswick defensemen.

ranks fourth in assists (4), assists (4) and tied for fifth in plus-minus (+2) among New Brunswick defensemen. Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL) has registered a .909 SV% or better in three of his past five appearances with Prince George. Ravensbergen ranks tied for sixth in wins (6) and SV% (.900) among WHL U-20 netminders this season.

has registered a .909 SV% or better in three of his past five appearances with Prince George. Ravensbergen ranks tied for sixth in wins (6) and SV% (.900) among WHL U-20 netminders this season. Carson Wetsch (Kelowna, WHL) has logged multi-point games in consecutive games from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, tallying five points (3g, 2a) in that span. He leads Kelowna in assists (8), second in points (11), and tied for third in goals (3) in his first season with the club.

has logged multi-point games in consecutive games from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, tallying five points (3g, 2a) in that span. He leads Kelowna in assists (8), second in points (11), and tied for third in goals (3) in his first season with the club. Teddy Mutryn (Moncton, QMJHL) has logged five points (2g, 3a) in his past five games played, including multi-point efforts in two of his past four games. He ranks tied for fifth in points (8), tied for sixth in goals (3), and eighth in assists (5) among Moncton skaters this year.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL