Los Tiburones Presented by Milagro Tequila Night Recap

Fans were greeted with Luchador Inspired Goalie Masks as the night's all-arena giveaway. Masks play a significant role in the identity of professional wrestlers, called luchadores, in Mexico which inspired the concept behind the Sharks goalie mask giveaway. The mask is designed by local artist Luis Guardado through Local Color) (@LocalColorSJ), a woman-powered non-profit rooted in San Jose whose mission is to build equitable pathways for creatives to thrive.

As they walked up the staircase, Sharks fans young and old could enjoy the sounds of Mariachi Tequila de San Jose (@mariachitequiladesj), a local mariachi band. On the concourse, activations included arts and crafts with the Mexican Heritage Plaza.