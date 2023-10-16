News Feed

Los Tiburones Presented by Milagro Tequila Night Recap

Sharks 7th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration was fun for all and in front of a sold out crowd

The Sharks hosted the  7th Annual Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila on Saturday, October 14 at SAP Center in San Jose. The boys in Teal played in front of a sold-out crowd of 17,435 while those fans had the opportunity to honor and celebrate Hispanic culture throughout the evening.

Fans were greeted with Luchador Inspired Goalie Masks as the night's all-arena giveaway. Masks play a significant role in the identity of professional wrestlers, called luchadores, in Mexico which inspired the concept behind the Sharks goalie mask giveaway. The mask is designed by local artist Luis Guardado through Local Color) (@LocalColorSJ), a woman-powered non-profit rooted in San Jose whose mission is to build equitable pathways for creatives to thrive.

As they walked up the staircase, Sharks fans young and old could enjoy the sounds of Mariachi Tequila de San Jose (@mariachitequiladesj), a local mariachi band. On the concourse, activations included arts and crafts with the Mexican Heritage Plaza.

Down at ice level, San Jose Sharks players began to arrive donning the Los Tiburones crest.  The Los Tiburones authentic specialty jerseys, also designed by Luis Guardado, will be autographed by Sharks players and available for fans to bid on via a charitable auction running through October 16 at 5 p.m. PT. Net proceeds benefit the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley (@HFSVpage). To view available jerseys and/or participate in the auction, text “SHARKS” to 76278 or visit www.Sharks.Givesmart.com.

As the puck dropped, fans were able to enjoy play-by-play of the Sharks-Avalanche game broadcasted in Spanish on the Sharks Audio Network and by selecting the SAP function on NBC Sports California’s television broadcast. Bay Area personalities Amaury Pi-Gonzalez and Carols Orellana called the game from SAP Center. 

You can enjoy the goal call from Thomas Bordeleau's first NHL goal in Spanish on the San Jose Sharks Twitter or via the embedded Instagram post below:

Of course, no Sharks game is complete without a stop at the Sharks Pro Shop. Fans were able to purchase brand-new gear featuring the Los Tiburones Crest. If you were unable to attend the game, you can also purchase online at SharksProShop.com

While the Sharks were unable to pull off the win in a shootout, the arena was absolutely electric and reminded everyone how special this night is for the San Jose and Bay Area community!