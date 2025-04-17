Couture receives standing ovation from Sharks fans after announcing retirement 

San Jose captain played 15 seasons with team, reads starting lineup

Couture tribute video
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

San Jose Sharks fans gave their captain a fin-tastic send-off.

Logan Couture received a standing ovation from Sharks fans at SAP Center on Wednesday, a day after the 36-year-old forward announced his retirement from the NHL.

A tribute video thanking Couture aired on the arena video board during a stoppage in the first period. Fans quickly rose to their feet and cheered loudly for their captain.

Both the Sharks and Edmonton Oilers also stood and tapped their sticks on the ice.

Couture saluted the crowd and put a hand over his heart as the entire arena clapped for him.

Before the game, the long-time Sharks forward read the team’s starting lineups in the locker room. He first thanked his teammates for attending his retirement press conference on Tuesday before announcing the starters.

Couture is retiring after 15 seasons in the NHL, all with the Sharks, due to injury. The veteran forward has played six games in the past two seasons and last suited up on Jan. 31, 2024.

He was drafted by the Sharks with the ninth overall pick in 2007.

