Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators head on a three-game road trip this week which will include the return of the team's Dad's Trip. The three-game stretch kicks off tomorrow when the Senators head to New Jersey to take on the Devils.

Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils

March 22, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Prudential Center

TV: Sportsnet, TVAS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators face off against the New Jersey Devils for the third and final time this season at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Thus far, the two teams have split their season series 1-1, with the Senators winning their most recent meeting. The Devils enter tomorrow's game 5-5 in their last 10 games, while the Senators are 7-2-1. The Senators will enter the game a motivated team, lost their past two games. The Senators and Devils have been evenly matched in their two prior meetings this season, so Saturday's game will be a good opportunity for the Senators to find their legs again.

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

March 25, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: KeyBank Center

TV: TSN5, RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Up next, the Senators will take on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. The game will mark the third of four meetings between the Senators and Sabres this season. The Senators will be on the hunt for revenge after falling to the Sabres in their first two meetings this season. The Sabres will play twice before they face the Senators, but most recently fell to the Utah Hockey Club by a score of 5-2 on Thursday. In their last 10 games, the Sabres have posted a 3-6-1 record. Despite their struggles this season, the Sabres consistently play hard against the Senators and will provide a good challenge.

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings

March 27, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Little Caesars Arena

TV: Sportsnet, TVAS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators will close out the week at Little Caesars Arena when they take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. It will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Senators currently leading the season series 2-1. A strong rivalry has grown between the Senators and Red Wings, and with both teams in the hunt for a playoff spot the game promises to be exciting.

