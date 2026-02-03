Stützle sizzling as Sens chase another win in Carolina

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Sens and Canes will face off. This time, the Sens are riding a four-game win streak, which is tied for their longest of the season after a Monday night comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tim Stützle has been a force during the win streak, picking up both a goal and an assist in the last three wins, and overall is riding a five-game point streak.

In Pittsburgh on Monday night, Stützle batted Drake Batherson’s tipped pass out of the air to send Claude Giroux on a breakaway. Giroux was slashed by Erik Karlsson and rammed into the post as the puck trickled over the goal line and was waved off, but the referees ruled it a goal after a long conversation. That goal stood as the game-winner.

Batherson also assisted on Stützle’s goal earlier in the third period, after Giroux forced a turnover while the Pens were changing and Batherson laid a breakaway rebound out for Stützle.

Meanwhile, Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub continued a stretch of dominance from the back end. During the win streak, Zub and Sanderson have been on for four goals for at 5-on-5 and none against. They’ve also been on the ice for 16 high-danger scoring chances and just two against per Natural Stat Trick.