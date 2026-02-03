Stützle sizzling as Sens chase another win in Carolina

Stützle has scored a goal and an assist in three straight games

Ottawa Senators

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Sens and Canes will face off. This time, the Sens are riding a four-game win streak, which is tied for their longest of the season after a Monday night comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tim Stützle has been a force during the win streak, picking up both a goal and an assist in the last three wins, and overall is riding a five-game point streak.

In Pittsburgh on Monday night, Stützle batted Drake Batherson’s tipped pass out of the air to send Claude Giroux on a breakaway. Giroux was slashed by Erik Karlsson and rammed into the post as the puck trickled over the goal line and was waved off, but the referees ruled it a goal after a long conversation. That goal stood as the game-winner.

Batherson also assisted on Stützle’s goal earlier in the third period, after Giroux forced a turnover while the Pens were changing and Batherson laid a breakaway rebound out for Stützle.

Meanwhile, Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub continued a stretch of dominance from the back end. During the win streak, Zub and Sanderson have been on for four goals for at 5-on-5 and none against. They’ve also been on the ice for 16 high-danger scoring chances and just two against per Natural Stat Trick.

Jackson Starr sets up the Senators second game of a back-to-back in the latest Sens Today.

The Faceoff

Ottawa lost to Carolina at home 4-1 on Jan. 24 after the Canes jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

The Senators won their last visit to the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, posting a 3-0 win over the Hurricanes on Dec. 13, 2024. The last time Ottawa won consecutive games at the arena (then called the RBC Center) was during a four-game winning streak at Carolina from Nov. 22, 2005 – Dec. 12, 2007.

Tuesday’s game marks the second and final match of a two-game homestand for the Hurricanes after they defeated Los Angeles 3-2 on Sunday. Both the Hurricanes and Sens have one game remaining on their pre-Olympic schedules after Tuesday.

Loose Pucks

If Stützle can pick up a goal and an assist for the fourth straight game on Tuesday, he’ll be the first Ottawa player since Dany Heatley (Jan. 7 – 13, 2007) to have four consecutive games with at least a goal and an assist.

The Senators enter Tuesday’s contest in Raleigh riding a four-game winning streak, which ties a season-high. During this stretch — which started with a 7-1 win over Vegas on Jan. 25 — Ottawa has outscored its opponents 19-6. It’s the second time this season that Ottawa has managed to string together four consecutive wins.

Ottawa’s 3-2 win over the Penguins on Monday marked the club’s 55th contest of the 2025-26 season. The Senators now boast a 27-21-7 record, good for 61 points – which is just one point off the pace they were on in 2024-25. Last year, the Senators had 62 points at the 55-game mark — posting a record of 29-22-4.

