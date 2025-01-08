Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Buffalo Sabres

The Ottawa Senators are back home for the first time in 2025 when they take on the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Tomorrow's game will also be the Senators' fourth Throwback Thursday game of the year and tickets are available HERE.

As is custom with Throwback Thursday games, the first 10,000 fans in attendance tomorrow night will receive the next limited edition Throwback Thursday poster done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj. This week’s poster will feature goaltender Patrick Lalime. Previous posters featured the likes of Daniel Alfredsson, Chris Phillips and Chris Neil.

Woj, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called Ectrodactyly, uses hockey equipment such as skates, pucks, or sticks to hit, roll, and glide across the canvas. Woj’s method fills negative space and creates forms that come together to make unique and beautiful pieces.

Canadian Tire Centre concessions will feature throwback pricing, which will include $5 hotdogs and popcorn, $3 soft serve ice cream, and more.

Coming to town are the Buffalo Sabres for the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. In their first matchup, in Buffalo on November 5, the Senators fell by a score of 5-1 and will be looking for redemption tomorrow night.

Don’t miss out on the Throwback Thursday deals! Grab your tickets to tomorrow night’s game HERE.

